Milwaukee, WI

WBB Opens BIG EAST Play at Georgetown on Friday

#24 Golden Eagles travel east for first true road games of the season. MILWAUKEE — The No. 24 Marquette women's basketball team (6-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) heads to the east coast this weekend to open BIG EAST Conference play with a pair of contests, beginning on Friday, Dec. 2, when it takes on Georgetown (4-2, 0-0 BIG EAST). The Golden Eagles and the Hoyas will tip-off at 10 a.m. (CT) from McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital network on FloHoops with Eliza Kravitz (play-by-play) and Maren Walseth (analyst) on the call. Live stats and stream links are available at GoMarquette.com.
#MUBB Hosts Wisconsin Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT

The Marquette University men's basketball team (6-2, 0-0 BIG EAST) continues its four-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. CT when the squad hosts Wisconsin (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Fiserv Forum. FS1 features the national television broadcast, with Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) calling the action. Following Saturday's outing, the Golden Eagles will wrap-up the homestand against NC Central on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
#MUBB stuns No. 6 Baylor, 96-70

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University men's basketball team sunk No. 6 Baylor, 96-70, behind a torrid shooting performance on Tuesday evening at Fiserv Forum in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. The Golden Eagles (6-2) shot 58.3 percent from the floor (35-of-60) and 48 percent from 3-point range (12-of-25) to fuel...
