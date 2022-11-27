#24 Golden Eagles travel east for first true road games of the season. MILWAUKEE — The No. 24 Marquette women's basketball team (6-1, 0-0 BIG EAST) heads to the east coast this weekend to open BIG EAST Conference play with a pair of contests, beginning on Friday, Dec. 2, when it takes on Georgetown (4-2, 0-0 BIG EAST). The Golden Eagles and the Hoyas will tip-off at 10 a.m. (CT) from McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcast by BIG EAST Digital network on FloHoops with Eliza Kravitz (play-by-play) and Maren Walseth (analyst) on the call. Live stats and stream links are available at GoMarquette.com.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO