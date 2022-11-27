ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to keep pushing an apparent head start in early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, ahead of Friday's last day of early in-person voting and Tuesday's election day.
