Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
'It's a total loss': Early morning fire rips through Mt. Clemens apartment complex
Fire and smoke damage has displaced tenants at an apartment complex in Mount Clemens on Thursday after an early morning blaze tore through eight occupied units.
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
HometownLife.com
Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit
Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
Clinton Twp. man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend's family dispute on Thanksgiving leads to shooting
A Clinton Township man is facing charges after a dispute between his girlfriend’s family on Thanksgiving allegedly turned to gun violence outside a home in Warren.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
St. Clair Sheriff looking for tips into missing truck and camper from Burtchville Twp.
The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck and slide-in camper stolen over the weekend from a Burtchville Township property. The department asked for assistance via social media on Sunday, November 27, reporting that it was stolen some time on Saturday, November 26 and there are no suspects at this time. Distinguishing features on the truck and camper are “‘Local 324’ stickers as well as a CAT brand front license plate cover,” with pictures available to view online on the department’s Facebook page.
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
Comstock Twp. moves to shut down family farm
A farm in Comstock Township is being forced to shut down over alleged permit and zoning violations.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Tv20detroit.com
Mural, downtown Oxford businesses pay tribute to young lives lost in school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in Oxford are reflecting on the loss of four lives and others injured one year ago in a deadly mass shooting. A mural in downtown Oxford and other artwork has become a focal point for people to visit and pay tribute. “Lots of people...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP joins multi-state operation to combat crashes involving commercial vehicles
DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police troopers want to stop I-94 crashes that involve commercial trucks. They are joining forces with police departments in both Illinois and Indiana for an effort called "Eyes on 94." Over the next four days, troopers will watch the freeway like a hawk,...
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Comments / 0