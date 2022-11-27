ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

CBS Detroit

Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
PONTIAC, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit

Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair Sheriff looking for tips into missing truck and camper from Burtchville Twp.

The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck and slide-in camper stolen over the weekend from a Burtchville Township property. The department asked for assistance via social media on Sunday, November 27, reporting that it was stolen some time on Saturday, November 26 and there are no suspects at this time. Distinguishing features on the truck and camper are “‘Local 324’ stickers as well as a CAT brand front license plate cover,” with pictures available to view online on the department’s Facebook page.
Tv20detroit.com

Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Detroit News

15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed

November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

