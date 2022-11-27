Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Related
wfxg.com
Swatt Foundation hosts Pink Tie Gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, THE SWAT FOUNDATION HOSTED ITS PINK TIE AFFAIR. THE BENEFIT GALA HONORED FOX54'S VERY OWN, CHIEF METEOROLOGIST, JAY JEFFRIES. JEFFRIES RECEIVED THE CASSANDRA RUCKER AWARD, GIVEN TO A COMMUNITY MEMBER WHO IS WORKING TO ELEVATE AND EMPOWER THE COMMUNITY. IT’S GIVEN EVERY YEAR IN HONOR OF CASSANDRA ANN RUCKER AND THE WORK SHE DID IN HER COMMUNITY.
wfxg.com
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Sacred Heart to hold 35th annual "A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols"
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Guild of Sacred Heart Cultural Center presents their annual Christmas event, "A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols". The concert is under the direction of Keith Shafer and based on the traditional English Christmas program that originated at King's College Chapel, Cambridge University, England. A Festival...
wfxg.com
City of Aiken asking for community input on Smith-Hazel Park
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is asking for the public's input on design options for the Smith-Hazel Park. The meeting will be held at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. PRT Director Jessica Campbell and staff will present concepts...
Lucy C. Craft Laney Museum is inviting kids out for a “Holiday Brunch with Santa”
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Lucy C. Craft Laney Museum is inviting the community out to a “Holiday Brunch with Santa.” Organizers say that this is a free event that is open to the public. This community event will take place Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Lucy Craft Laney […]
WRDW-TV
Toys for Tots donations dive from 50,000 to 150 so far
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years, but this is a tough one. Locally, the Marine Corps program gave out 50,000 toys for Christmas, but so far this year, only 150 toys have been donated. This year, Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations...
WJBF.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
WRDW-TV
‘I’m scared for her’: Shooter hoax haunts Westside parents
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of parents were at Westside High School after reports of a lockdown came in. This was a scary moment for everyone involved. A lot of unknowns led to a lot of worry and frustration. “If she’s not with me, I feel like she’s not safe,”...
wfxg.com
Piedmont Augusta names new CEO
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Piedmont Augusta has announced who will be replacing retiring CEO, James Davis. Dr. Lily Henson, currently with Piedmont Henry, will take over from Davis as president and CEO in early 2023, according to Piedmont. Dr. Henson is a nationally recognized neurologist and has been with Piedmont...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Guess the Image
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Can you figure out what these zoomed in images are?. Play along with the FOX54 Morning Team.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Arranges Sale of 85-Unit Thrive at Augusta in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. — CBRE National Senior Housing has arranged the sale of Thrive at Augusta, a Class A assisted living and memory care community. Located in the heart of Augusta, the 85-unit community was built in 2019 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Drake Real Estate...
Augustans to meet about creating new city out of Summerville and other neighborhoods
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of Augustans want to combine their neighborhoods into an entirely new city. Once again Summerville could operate as its own entity, just like it did more than a century ago. This time with several other communities. It’s a measure being seriously discussed for the future. “This idea is the […]
WJBF.com
International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital
Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The Star." International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold...
WRDW-TV
School shooting hoax leaves Westside teens, parents shaken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies, SWAT officers, a bomb squad, and other first responders rushed to Westside High School after an active shooter was reported Wednesday morning in what Gov. Brian Kemp called a “cruel hoax” that affected other campuses across the state. After about two hours, panicked...
WRDW-TV
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A confrontation between deputies and the occupants of an Augusta home was captured on a video that’s been shared widely on social media, getting hundreds of thousands of views in about a day. It happened after 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to a report from Richmond...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Classes to continue after threat against Westside High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County School System says classes will continue Wednesday at Westside High School. In a release sent out by Chief Public Relations Officer Lyntia Ross, the school system says the school has been cleared and students are returning to class. The school system says counselors will be made available for students needing support.
WRDW-TV
Ellis Street residents will have to wait for relief from flooding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flooding during storms is an ongoing issue on Ellis Street that Harrisburg residents and commissioners say has been going on since the 2000s. They thought they might be getting help soon, but it now it looks like that won’t happen until 2023. Chalk it up...
wgac.com
Threats of Violence Continue at Georgia Schools, Including Augusta
Law enforcement officials across the state are on high alert after threats of violence were received at a handful of schools across Georgia this morning, including Westside High School in Augusta. Multiple units from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office , an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to the...
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WRDW-TV
Hacker messes with Grovetown woman’s fridge, washer and dryer
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown woman is a victim of a hacking crime – through her smart appliances. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that someone had hacked into her home computer and turned off her surveillance cameras, rendering them useless on Nov. 22.
Comments / 0