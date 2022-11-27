Read full article on original website
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 13
In most fantasy football leagues, just two weeks remain in the regular season. It's a mad dash to claim a postseason spot. Sure, some lucky so-and-sos have already earned a playoff spot. And for some sad sacks, when the regular season ends, that's that. Time to pack it in and wait for baseball.
Rams' Aaron Donald Ruled Out vs. Seahawks; 1st Career Game Missed Due to Injury
For the first time in his legendary nine-year NFL career, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have to miss a game because of injury. Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Donald has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of a sprained right ankle.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks
In the NFL, playoff contenders usually separate from pretenders after Thanksgiving as top teams push to clinch a postseason spot. As a result, you would think our betting experts have an easier job with their picks against the spread, but isn't the case. Nonetheless, they’re ready to help you get the bag as the 2022 campaign winds to a close..
Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. "Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment," Rodgers said.
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Declares 2023 NFL Draft; Will Skip Bowl Game
Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is ready to take his talents to the next level. Porter announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and he will skip the Nittany Lions' bowl game to prepare for the pre-draft process:. Porter played in...
Patrick Mahomes Says Matt Nagy Helped Him Cheat Before Chiefs' Predraft Visit
Kansas City Chiefs fans may want to send former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a nice gift this holiday season for his role in getting Patrick Mahomes drafted by the team. Appearing on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and gave the Texas Tech quarterback all the plays that head coach Andy Reid would quiz him on during a team visit before the draft in 2017.
Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as Frustrated as I Am' at Broncos Losing 7 of 8 Games
It's been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, who have now lost seven of their past eight games after Sunday's 23-10 loss against the Carolina Panthers. And to be expected, head coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't happy. "Nobody's as frustrated as I am," he told reporters Monday. "This is not...
10 NFL Draft Prospects with Most to Gain During CFB's Championship Weekend
Competition breeds excitement. In regards to the NFL draft, those prospects who show up and show out during the biggest moments against the very best they've faced gain an edge over others in the class. Scouts and front office executives tend to place a greater emphasis on those examples when...
Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game
Kentucky redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis has established himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football in his two seasons with the Wildcats, and now he's ready to test himself against the pros. On a Twitter space hosted by Blue Chips, Levis announced that he will enter the...
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event
Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
Bills' Von Miller Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Out at Least 4 Games
The Buffalo Bills placed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as he recovers from lateral meniscus damage in his knee. Jones will miss a minimum of four games with the injury designation. "We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Feels 'Great' After Knee Injury Scare In Week 12
San Francisco 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief because it appears running back Christian McCaffrey will take the field for Sunday's showdown against the Miami Dolphins. "I feel great," he said Thursday when discussing the knee concerns that could have potentially limited him in the contest, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
College Football Playoff Announces Expansion to 12 Teams Starting in 2024
The College Football Playoff expansion is official. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced Thursday the field will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season. Executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement:. "We're delighted to be moving forward. When the board expanded the playoff beginning in...
Patrick Peterson: Have texted Kyler Murray, want to help him grow as a player
Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday he has reached out to former teammate Kyler Murray in hopes of talking through their back-and-forth and looks forward to helping the Cardinals QB grow as a player.
WATCH: New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones catches first career TD
New England Patriots rookie third-round pick Marcus Jones is finding a way to make an impact in more ways than
Packers 'Perhaps' Didn't Know Identity Before Davante Adams Trade, NFL Exec Says
An NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers may not have been aware of wide receiver Davante Adams' true impact before trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL personnel executive said the Packers "perhaps didn't realize what their identity...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst to Justin Reid: I'm Last Person 'You Want to Talk S--t About'
Ahead of their game on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst fired back at Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Thursday in retaliation for a perceived slight. While speaking to Fox 4 in Kansas City (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Reid talked about his intention to shut down Hurst, but twice got the tight end's name wrong: "They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he's with the Rams—what's his name? It's Higgins, yeah they're gonna have him back, he's a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I'm gonna lock him down."
Bills' Von Miller Says He Hopes to Return from Knee Injury in Week 14 vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller avoided an ACL tear after suffering a knee injury during the team's Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions and hopes to return in the near future. "The news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news," he said on...
Patrick Peterson Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kyler Murray Despite Criticism
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson offered some clarity Thursday regarding his previous comments about Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former teammate Kyler Murray. While Peterson turned heads by saying "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray" on his All Things Covered podcast, he explained "I don't have any beef...
NFC Exec Questions If Eagles Get 'Full Return' on A.J. Brown Because of Jalen Hurts
It's hard to find fault with anything the Philadelphia Eagles have done amid building a 10-1 record this season, but at least one executive from an NFC team has questions about their ability to maximize A.J. Brown with their current quarterback. Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous executive questioned...
