Ahead of their game on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst fired back at Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Thursday in retaliation for a perceived slight. While speaking to Fox 4 in Kansas City (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Reid talked about his intention to shut down Hurst, but twice got the tight end's name wrong: "They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he's with the Rams—what's his name? It's Higgins, yeah they're gonna have him back, he's a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I'm gonna lock him down."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO