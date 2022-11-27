ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 13

In most fantasy football leagues, just two weeks remain in the regular season. It's a mad dash to claim a postseason spot. Sure, some lucky so-and-sos have already earned a playoff spot. And for some sad sacks, when the regular season ends, that's that. Time to pack it in and wait for baseball.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks

In the NFL, playoff contenders usually separate from pretenders after Thanksgiving as top teams push to clinch a postseason spot. As a result, you would think our betting experts have an easier job with their picks against the spread, but isn't the case. Nonetheless, they’re ready to help you get the bag as the 2022 campaign winds to a close..
Aaron Rodgers to Have 'Open Mind' If Packers Approach Him About Starting Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wants to finish the season, but he told reporters Wednesday he would understand if the team wants to give Jordan Love more playing time. "Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment," Rodgers said.
Patrick Mahomes Says Matt Nagy Helped Him Cheat Before Chiefs' Predraft Visit

Kansas City Chiefs fans may want to send former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy a nice gift this holiday season for his role in getting Patrick Mahomes drafted by the team. Appearing on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Mahomes said Nagy really liked him and gave the Texas Tech quarterback all the plays that head coach Andy Reid would quiz him on during a team visit before the draft in 2017.
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event

Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
Bills' Von Miller Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Out at Least 4 Games

The Buffalo Bills placed veteran pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, as he recovers from lateral meniscus damage in his knee. Jones will miss a minimum of four games with the injury designation. "We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Feels 'Great' After Knee Injury Scare In Week 12

San Francisco 49ers fans can breathe a sigh of relief because it appears running back Christian McCaffrey will take the field for Sunday's showdown against the Miami Dolphins. "I feel great," he said Thursday when discussing the knee concerns that could have potentially limited him in the contest, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
College Football Playoff Announces Expansion to 12 Teams Starting in 2024

The College Football Playoff expansion is official. The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced Thursday the field will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season. Executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement:. "We're delighted to be moving forward. When the board expanded the playoff beginning in...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst to Justin Reid: I'm Last Person 'You Want to Talk S--t About'

Ahead of their game on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst fired back at Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid on Thursday in retaliation for a perceived slight. While speaking to Fox 4 in Kansas City (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith), Reid talked about his intention to shut down Hurst, but twice got the tight end's name wrong: "They have 88 Higbee—no, not Higbee, he's with the Rams—what's his name? It's Higgins, yeah they're gonna have him back, he's a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker, I'm gonna lock him down."
Patrick Peterson Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kyler Murray Despite Criticism

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson offered some clarity Thursday regarding his previous comments about Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former teammate Kyler Murray. While Peterson turned heads by saying "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray" on his All Things Covered podcast, he explained "I don't have any beef...

