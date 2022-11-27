ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina

No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
WATCH: Game Plan Live! - Heels and Tigers for the ACC Marbles - Tonight 9:00 P.M.

Greg Barnes and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley for the Inside Carolina Game Plan podcast to break down and analyze how the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers will play out on Saturday night in Charlotte. With the ACC Championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl at stake, Barnes and Staples offer their take on what the Heels need to happen and what will happen at in Bank of America Stadium.
