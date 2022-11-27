Greg Barnes and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley for the Inside Carolina Game Plan podcast to break down and analyze how the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers will play out on Saturday night in Charlotte. With the ACC Championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl at stake, Barnes and Staples offer their take on what the Heels need to happen and what will happen at in Bank of America Stadium.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 46 MINUTES AGO