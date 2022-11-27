Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Related
Ohio State's loss to Duke gives Buckeyes valuable experience, room to grow
DURHAM, N.C. – No. 25 Ohio State didn’t walk into Cameron Indoor Arena on Wednesday night believing anything other than the Buckeyes would head home with their sixth win of the season. After a productive Maui Invitational, where the Scarlet and Gray went 2-1 and got their first ranked win of the season, Ohio State wasn’t scared of No. 17 Duke.
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
Mike Elko voted ACC Coach of the Year in first season as head coach
Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been named the 2022 ACC Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue Devils to eight regular season wins and a second place finish in the Coastal Division. Elko received 44 of the 65 ballots cast to outdistance Florida State's Mike Norvell (18...
WATCH: Game Plan Live! - Heels and Tigers for the ACC Marbles - Tonight 9:00 P.M.
Greg Barnes and Jason Staples join host Tommy Ashley for the Inside Carolina Game Plan podcast to break down and analyze how the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers will play out on Saturday night in Charlotte. With the ACC Championship and a berth in the Orange Bowl at stake, Barnes and Staples offer their take on what the Heels need to happen and what will happen at in Bank of America Stadium.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0