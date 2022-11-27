Porter scores 16 as Middle Tennessee beats Montana St. 72-71

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Jestin Porter had 16 points in Middle Tennessee’s 72-71 victory against Montana State on Sunday.

Porter shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Blue Raiders (5-2). DeAndre Dishman scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Elias King, who made the go-ahead putback with 18 seconds to play, shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Teafale Lenard also scored 12.

Raequan Battle finished with 24 points and four steals for the Bobcats (3-5). Montana State also got 16 points and six rebounds from Jubrile Belo. Sam Lecholat also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.