World Cup 2022: Riots break out in Belgium after shocking loss to Morocco

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Belgium’s loss to Morocco on Sunday didn’t go over well at home.

Riots broke out in several cities in Belgium and the Netherlands on Sunday night following Belgium’s 2-0 loss to Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

About a dozen people were detained by police in Brussels, according to The Associated Press, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds. There were eight people detained in Antwerp, and two police officials were injured in Rotterdam after soccer fans allegedly "pelted police with fireworks and glass."

Among other things, fans allegedly were flipping and torching cars on the streets, setting electric scooters on fire and pelting cars with bricks. Subway and tram traffic was briefly interrupted in multiple cities, too.

"Those are not fans, they are rioters," Brussels mayor Philippe Close said, via Yahoo Sports Australia. "Moroccan fans are there to celebrate. I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon."

Morocco picked up just its third ever win at the World Cup on Sunday with a late goal from Romain Saiss in the 73rd minute and then another from Zakaria Aboukhlal in extra time. The country’s last win at the event came in 1998.

Belgium is now at risk of being knocked out in the group stage. Belgium will take on Croatia on Thursday in their final Group F game, a match they must win in order to advance.

WSB Radio

