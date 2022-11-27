ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old killed, 2 others shot, during candlelight vigil, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb police said a 17-year-old was killed and two other people were also shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a recent homicide victim. Police told Channel 2 Action News the suspect walked up to the victim and shot the 17-year-old during a candlelight vigil for Taneaious McCune, who was shot and killed during a Friday home invasion attempt on Gresham Road.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy