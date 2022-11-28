ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

No. 24 Purdue pounds No. 8 Duke 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy final

By WTVD-AP
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naOq6_0jPHrPb600 Zach Edey and No. 24 Purdue shook off a slow start. When No. 8 Duke tried to rally in the second half, the Boilermakers finished strong.

Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Purdue beat Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men's tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

"I feel like we weren't getting the looks we wanted early. As we settled into the game, we kept our poise and kept getting the shots that we wanted," Edey said. "They were making some tough twos at the beginning of the game, shots we're OK with all season."

The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.

"They have the most unique player in the country," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said of Edey. "He's a hard guy to prepare for because there's nobody else like him."

Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the field. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.

Ethan Morton had a steal and a dunk to help Purdue open a 58-41 lead with 15:37 left in the second half.

Duke countered with an 8-0 run, capped by two foul shots by Dariq Whitehead. But Furst made a layup and a jumper to help hold off the Blue Devils.

A hook by Edey and a 3-pointer by Loyer made it 68-56 with 5:03 remaining.

Duke got off to a 14-7 start before Purdue worked its way back into the game.

"I don't feel like we came out bad today, but they matched our energy," Edey said.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Newman pushed the Purdue lead to 46-28. A late run by Duke cut the Boilermakers' lead to 46-35 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: It looked as if Roach had an issue with his left foot at one point, but he went back into the game. Scheyer said Roach had hurt his toe.

Purdue: Although neither team had great offensive games, Purdue was the better team from range. Purdue made seven 3-pointers to just two for Duke.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Ohio State on Wednesday.

Purdue: Visits Florida State on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

UNC redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye wins ACC Player of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been named the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Football Player of the Year. Maye, a Huntersville, N.C. native, leads the nation in total offense with 3,847 yards and 35 passing touchdowns, along with 629 rushing yards...
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Five-star recruit to be at Ohio State game

On Wednesday afternoon, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) junior small forward Isaiah Evans tweeted that he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch the Duke basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes. In late October, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound lengthy five-star told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale

DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

State high school football playoffs: Regional finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street

“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
RALEIGH, NC
waltermagazine.com

Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ

After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ballparkdigest.com

Burlington Athletic Stadium renovations move forward

Burlington Athletic Stadium renovations for the 2023 season are moving forward, with the budget for the project raised to $2.6 million from the original $1.95 million for the home of the Burlington Sock Puppets (summer collegiate; Appalachian League). Burlington Athletic Stadium is one of the classic ballparks of the Carolinas,...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
77K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy