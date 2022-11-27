ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Steve Wilks Said Following the Win Over the Broncos

See what the Panthers' interim head coach had to say about today's game.

Challenging the stars and how they responded

"It just confirms the kind of character that we have in that locker room. Guys that care about one another, care about their craft and trying to perfect and do their job to the fullest. Very impressed, but not surprised."

Evaluation of how Sam Darnold played

"I thought he did a good job today. I still got to evaluate the tape. But again, [he] managed the game, ran the offense efficiently, connected down the field at times. We moved the pocket. He did a good job of getting outside. We tried to establish that early on, so on the surface, pretty good."

What this win means heading into bye week

"I think the next step, as I just finished [telling] the guys, we need to do something we haven't done all year. Number one, which is win on the road. Regardless of who we're playing. And then number two, let's win two in a row."

Finding a balance offensively against a top rated defense

"Well, you guys called it out last week of how we could get DJ [Moore] the ball more and how we can be more creative. We got to get the ball to our stars. I thought the offensive coaches did a good job in trying to create that formula for this week. D'Onta [Foreman] got to get his touches in order for him to get going a little bit. I think he had a little over 20 and I think that's his threshold right there. And we created some good things with DJ just trying to play-action and get over the top. I felt like we could really run by these guys, as good of a secondary as they have, sometimes they squat and sit on things."

Brian Burns reaching double digit sacks

"Number one, he's just so athletic. But his speed off the edge and then his ability to work his hands and have such a great spin move. I think he puts a lot of pressure on the tackles. Sometimes you get those guys to overset and then now, he can turn speed into power which he does a really good job of."

Why he has been wanting to see Sam Darnold

"His arm strength. Being able to put the ball down the field. His ability to get outside the pocket and win with his feet. Sam's extremely athletic and people probably really don't see or think that...and he's fast. He's shown a lot in practice and you saw a lot of that today."

If Darnold will remain QB1

"Yes. He does start at Seattle."

