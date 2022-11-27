ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Wind & rain & snow, oh, my

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have weather alerts for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be windy and rainy. Wednesday night into Thursday evening will be snowy for some. Winds could gust to 50 mph. That’s why there’s a wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7...
Windy with falling temps this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Oswego County to test nuclear power plants' emergency sirens next week

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County nuclear power plants will be undergoing tests of its public notification system on Tuesday, December 6 at around 1:00 p.m. During the test, 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plants in Scriba will sound for three minutes, Oswego County officials said. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day.
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
Everson's 'Festival of Trees & Light' returns for its 36th year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This year's 36th Annual "Festival of Trees & Light" is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. The annual tradition and fundraiser for the museum will be a two-week exhibition throughout its decked halls and rooms, running Saturday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 17. Patrons will be able to admire a variety of decorated trees, wreaths, and other seasonal items at the Everson to get inspired this holiday season or to purchase for their own homes.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
