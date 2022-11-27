Read full article on original website
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
WKTV
Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley
Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon. In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. More than...
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
Downed tree closes NY State Route 174 in Onondaga County, road closed for 2 hours
Camillus, N.Y. - A tree collapsed onto N.Y. State Route 174 Wednesday, causing all lanes to close for the next two hours, according to a state reporting system. The tree collapsed onto the road around 1:25 p.m., closing a portion of the highway between Forward Road and Elm Street in Camillus.
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
cnycentral.com
Oswego County to test nuclear power plants' emergency sirens next week
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County nuclear power plants will be undergoing tests of its public notification system on Tuesday, December 6 at around 1:00 p.m. During the test, 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plants in Scriba will sound for three minutes, Oswego County officials said. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day.
cnycentral.com
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
WKTV
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
cnycentral.com
Everson's 'Festival of Trees & Light' returns for its 36th year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This year's 36th Annual "Festival of Trees & Light" is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. The annual tradition and fundraiser for the museum will be a two-week exhibition throughout its decked halls and rooms, running Saturday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 17. Patrons will be able to admire a variety of decorated trees, wreaths, and other seasonal items at the Everson to get inspired this holiday season or to purchase for their own homes.
cnycentral.com
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
