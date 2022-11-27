PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang returned to the ice on Thursday, just three days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The “twirl” the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman took at the club's practice facility was approved by team doctors, a spin designed to help Letang's mental health and nothing else. While the 35-year-old remains upbeat, it remains far too early to put a timeline on when his familiar No. 58 will return to the lineup.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO