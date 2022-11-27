Read full article on original website
Panthers CEO David Tepper being investigated after failed training facility in South Carolina
York County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina has opened an investigation into the use of public money by Panthers CEO David Tepper and his GT Real Estate company.
Post Register
Broncos receiver KJ Hamler suffers setback with hamstring
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn't sure if Hamler's season is over.
Post Register
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start.
Post Register
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team's decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “ a blessing.”
Post Register
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
Post Register
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday. Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. His knee bent awkwardly as Detroit center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.
Post Register
Cousins-Jefferson connection strong for Vikes with Jets next
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The long pass from Kirk Cousins up the left sideline landed in Justin Jefferson's arms in just the right spot in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's game with New England, a split second before two Patriots defensive backs slammed into the Vikings star. Jefferson kept the...
Post Register
Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
Report: Deion Sanders 'Wanting To Make a Big Move'
The NFL legend is 26-5 in three seasons at Jackson State
Post Register
Cowboys' improving run D gets another test in Colts' Taylor
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas' defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They'll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night.
Post Register
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Post Register
McCaffrey returns to practice for short-handed 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost one of their key running backs to a knee injury, but got much better news about their other one. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after dealing with some “knee irritation” during last week's win over New Orleans.
Post Register
Jaguars visit Lions in matchup of young, improving teams
DETROIT (AP) — Normally, a December matchup between 4-7 teams wouldn’t get much attention. The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, though, might be worth a watch on Sunday. The young teams are playing much better than they did during terrible starts to the season.
Post Register
Next 5 games could shape reeling Cardinals' long-term future
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it's almost certainly too late.
Post Register
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
Grace Berger-less IU downs UNC for largest W over ranked foe in decades
No Grace Berger, no problem for No. 5 Indiana, which posted the program's largest win over a ranked team since at least the 1999-00 season by routing No. 6 UNC 87-63 on Thursday.
Post Register
Penguins plot a way forward as Letang recovers from stroke
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang returned to the ice on Thursday, just three days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The “twirl” the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman took at the club's practice facility was approved by team doctors, a spin designed to help Letang's mental health and nothing else. While the 35-year-old remains upbeat, it remains far too early to put a timeline on when his familiar No. 58 will return to the lineup.
Post Register
AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly...
