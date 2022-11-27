Read full article on original website
Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
Browns QB Watson returns from suspension to face former team
HOUSTON (AP) — When Deshaun Watson returns to the field Sunday, it will be in the same stadium where he played his last game 700 days ago. The disgraced quarterback will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) against his former team, the Houston Texans (1-9-1), in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start.
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team's decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “ a blessing.”
Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
Next 5 games could shape reeling Cardinals' long-term future
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it's almost certainly too late.
Goalie Petersen clears waivers, loaned to Kings' AHL team
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Petersen has been loaned to the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate after he cleared waivers. The Kings put their embattled goaltender on waivers Wednesday after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss Tuesday to the Seattle Kraken.
