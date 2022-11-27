ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Post Register

Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Post Register

Browns QB Watson returns from suspension to face former team

HOUSTON (AP) — When Deshaun Watson returns to the field Sunday, it will be in the same stadium where he played his last game 700 days ago. The disgraced quarterback will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) against his former team, the Houston Texans (1-9-1), in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team's decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “ a blessing.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
TAMPA, FL
Post Register

Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Goalie Petersen clears waivers, loaned to Kings' AHL team

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Petersen has been loaned to the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate after he cleared waivers. The Kings put their embattled goaltender on waivers Wednesday after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss Tuesday to the Seattle Kraken.
LOS ANGELES, CA

