Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods 'both had COVID going into the Open' at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been attached at the headline hip over this past year.

The pair have been active in their side of the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle and started a new company and tech-driven competition. They’ll team up in the latest edition of The Match in December and also finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for 2022.

In a recent interview with the Independent, McIlroy revealed he and Woods both had COVID-19 a week ahead of the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews. McIlroy said the pair began to feel symptoms on Thursday, July 7, after they played in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland ahead of the Open.

“So we both had COVID going into the Open,” said McIlroy.

“We had played two days of golf at Adare and the plan was to play Ballybunion on Thursday. I woke up that morning feeling a bit achy but didn’t really think anything of it. JP gave us his chopper and we went down with (McIlroy’s manager, Sean O’Flaherty) and (Woods’ manager, Rob McNamara). We got around fine, flew back to Adare for lunch, and as I’m getting up from the table, I’m sore and stiff and super tired,” McIlroy explained. “I said to (wife Erica ), ‘I’m feeling a bit weird. I’m just going upstairs to lie down for a bit.’ I slept for maybe two hours, and the sweat was just pouring off me, then Erica took my temperature and it was sky high. I rang Tiger: ‘I’m not feeling so good here.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I feel OK.’ But he texted me at 10 o’clock that night, chills, fever, and I’m like, ‘(expletive) hell, I’ve just given Tiger COVID! This is horrendous!’ (laughing).”

McIlroy finished third that week at the Old Course, while Woods missed the cut.

He further explained in the interview that he planned to arrive at the Open early but instead quarantined at Adare Manor.

“The whole week of the Open I didn’t have any taste, and everything smelled like vinegar to me. Everything,” said McIlroy. “It was really strange.”