Post Register
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
Post Register
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
Post Register
Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
Post Register
Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
Cleveland police identify Browns' field vandal
Per the Associated Press, the suspect is 21-year-old Anthony Robert Westley O'Neal. O'Neal has not been arrested and will be a "direct indictment," according to police. In a statement released by the Browns via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, the team says it has provided "all relevant information" to the Cleveland Police and "will continue to assist" with any further requests before referring any additional comments to the "proper authorities."
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
Over the past 25 years, college football’s postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12. For a sport that started in 1869 and spent most of the 20th century using bowls and polls to determine who was No. 1, evolution has hit warp speed, racing from Bowl Championship Series to College Football Playoff 2.0. “The times change, things change,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “Things have moved pretty quickly relative to the last 153 years.” The CFP announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event in two years, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. It is a momentous step that will bring in billions of dollars in television revenue and change the very fabric of the postseason.
Post Register
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday. Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. His knee bent awkwardly as Detroit center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.
Post Register
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Post Register
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
Post Register
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start.
Post Register
Next 5 games could shape reeling Cardinals' long-term future
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it's almost certainly too late.
Post Register
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
Post Register
Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second.
