The Whig funeral celebration to be held Thursday at Boyd Plaza

Downtown Columbia dive bar The Whig has officially shut its doors but is inviting customers to come out and enjoy one last drink. The Whig will have a celebration of life Thursday at Boyd Plaza to say goodbye for the final time. “We formally invite you to show up one...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Hundreds of vendors selling gifts at Junior League Holiday Market

Shoppers in the Midlands are attending the Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market this weekend, bringing the Christmas spirit for a good cause. The four-day event kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Sunday. The Junior League of Columbia estimates that thousands of shoppers visit the SC State...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

69th Annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade happening this weekend

The state is gearing up for the return of its annual holiday parade taking place Saturday in downtown Columbia. The 69th Annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade will step off on Sumter Street at 9:45 a.m., and head toward the staging area near the State House. According to officials, this year’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington

Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
LEXINGTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade

NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden gets ready for the holidays with tinsel, lights

CAMDEN, S.C. — Decking the streets with holiday cheer. Camden's been hanging lights and greenery for the last month to get ready for Christmas. "It gets me excited for the Christmas season, it makes me want to go shopping, get together with friends, enjoy the restaurants and it really just puts a smile on my face," says Maria Springs a Camden resident.
CAMDEN, SC
coladaily.com

Cardinal Newman Hoop-ology Showcase partners with Harvest Hope to help feed Columbia

The partnership between Cardinal Newman Hoop-ology Showcase and Harvest Hope Food Bank is making a slam dunk in the community with its efforts to help feed Columbia. Harvest Hope has spent more than 40 years helping to provide nourishment for needy children, seniors, and rural residents statewide with limited access to grocery stores. Anyone who brings a nonperishable item to the 3-day basketball showcase for the organization will receive a discount on their admission fee. The event will feature 17 games and offer incoming fans the opportunity to donate to Harvest Hope’s mission while checking out some of the Midlands top male and female players.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Coyote statues scare off geese at Swan Lake Iris Gardens

SUMTER, S.C. — Swan Lake Iris Gardens is trying to keep geese away. The city has installed coyote statues on the grass around the water. "They’re a nuisance. They really are," Sumter Parks and Garden manager Art Hill explained about the geese. "We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now figuring out what to do as the population kept growing, kept growing."
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Family loses pet in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St. Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof. Two people managed...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Declan!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Declan! He is a 3-month-old hound from Pawmetto Lifeline. Declan was brought in to the shelter from a bad living situation with his mom and 11 brothers and sisters. Shelter staff say they were all very sick, and unfortunately a few from the litter did not make it. Declan, however, fought hard to get better, and is now a happy and thriving puppy ready to find his ‘furever’ home!
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter winter shelter to help people experiencing homelessness

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter United Ministries has opened its winter shelter for the year. People experiencing homelessness can visit on nights the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Emergency Shelter Director Daphney Scarborough. "People are people regardless of what type of roof they have over their head....
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC

