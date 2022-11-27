Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
coladaily.com
The Whig funeral celebration to be held Thursday at Boyd Plaza
Downtown Columbia dive bar The Whig has officially shut its doors but is inviting customers to come out and enjoy one last drink. The Whig will have a celebration of life Thursday at Boyd Plaza to say goodbye for the final time. “We formally invite you to show up one...
coladaily.com
Hundreds of vendors selling gifts at Junior League Holiday Market
Shoppers in the Midlands are attending the Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market this weekend, bringing the Christmas spirit for a good cause. The four-day event kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Sunday. The Junior League of Columbia estimates that thousands of shoppers visit the SC State...
coladaily.com
Governor's Mansion Christmas open house holiday celebration happening Monday
Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster invite South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion. Santa Claus will be present to greet guests, harpist Nina Brooks will provide entertainment, and...
coladaily.com
69th Annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade happening this weekend
The state is gearing up for the return of its annual holiday parade taking place Saturday in downtown Columbia. The 69th Annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade will step off on Sumter Street at 9:45 a.m., and head toward the staging area near the State House. According to officials, this year’s...
coladaily.com
Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington
Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
Lineup for Newberry Christmas Parade
NEWBERRY — This year’s Newberry Jaycee’s Christmas Parade will take place starting with lineup at 11 a.m. and the parade kicking off at 1 p.m. with the theme of “A Tropical Christmas.”. The parade will take place on Main Street, in Newberry, here is the lineup...
Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find
NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
Camden gets ready for the holidays with tinsel, lights
CAMDEN, S.C. — Decking the streets with holiday cheer. Camden's been hanging lights and greenery for the last month to get ready for Christmas. "It gets me excited for the Christmas season, it makes me want to go shopping, get together with friends, enjoy the restaurants and it really just puts a smile on my face," says Maria Springs a Camden resident.
coladaily.com
Cardinal Newman Hoop-ology Showcase partners with Harvest Hope to help feed Columbia
The partnership between Cardinal Newman Hoop-ology Showcase and Harvest Hope Food Bank is making a slam dunk in the community with its efforts to help feed Columbia. Harvest Hope has spent more than 40 years helping to provide nourishment for needy children, seniors, and rural residents statewide with limited access to grocery stores. Anyone who brings a nonperishable item to the 3-day basketball showcase for the organization will receive a discount on their admission fee. The event will feature 17 games and offer incoming fans the opportunity to donate to Harvest Hope’s mission while checking out some of the Midlands top male and female players.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
Coyote statues scare off geese at Swan Lake Iris Gardens
SUMTER, S.C. — Swan Lake Iris Gardens is trying to keep geese away. The city has installed coyote statues on the grass around the water. "They’re a nuisance. They really are," Sumter Parks and Garden manager Art Hill explained about the geese. "We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now figuring out what to do as the population kept growing, kept growing."
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea Room
High tea is an annual tradition in my family, and our absolute favorite spot to visit is Laura's Tea Room in Ridgeway, South Carolina. Location: 105 North Palmer Street, Ridgeway, SC 29130.
coladaily.com
Lexington family business offers furniture, decor, and more for holiday shoppers
At Wood + Fabric in the Old Mill in Lexington, shoppers will find unique designer furniture, lighting, and accessories for home and office. Better still, the local, family-owned store offers exclusive access to items not ordinarily available to the public, with new items for sale every week. The store, in...
WIS-TV
Family loses pet in Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St. Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof. Two people managed...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Declan!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Declan! He is a 3-month-old hound from Pawmetto Lifeline. Declan was brought in to the shelter from a bad living situation with his mom and 11 brothers and sisters. Shelter staff say they were all very sick, and unfortunately a few from the litter did not make it. Declan, however, fought hard to get better, and is now a happy and thriving puppy ready to find his ‘furever’ home!
Sumter winter shelter to help people experiencing homelessness
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter United Ministries has opened its winter shelter for the year. People experiencing homelessness can visit on nights the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Emergency Shelter Director Daphney Scarborough. "People are people regardless of what type of roof they have over their head....
'A story in every curl, coil and kink': Black women unite over shared hair in community conversation at Morris College
SUMTER, S.C. — Morris College is celebrating the culture and identities of Black women through a community conversation about hair. The historically Black college, or HBCU, is hosting Michaela Angela Davis, the creator and co-executive producer of The Hair Tales. "There's a story in every curl, coil and kink,"...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville-Hilda High School teacher ready to take readers on adventure
Mr. Terrell Brown, a Blackville-Hilda High School English teacher, is now a published author. “The Birthright (Path of the Chosen Book 1)” is the first installment in the series “Path of the Lion: Rising Kingdom Part 1”.
Comments / 0