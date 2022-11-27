The partnership between Cardinal Newman Hoop-ology Showcase and Harvest Hope Food Bank is making a slam dunk in the community with its efforts to help feed Columbia. Harvest Hope has spent more than 40 years helping to provide nourishment for needy children, seniors, and rural residents statewide with limited access to grocery stores. Anyone who brings a nonperishable item to the 3-day basketball showcase for the organization will receive a discount on their admission fee. The event will feature 17 games and offer incoming fans the opportunity to donate to Harvest Hope’s mission while checking out some of the Midlands top male and female players.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO