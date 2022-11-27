ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goalie Petersen clears waivers, loaned to Kings' AHL team

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Petersen has been loaned to the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League affiliate after he cleared waivers. The Kings put their embattled goaltender on waivers Wednesday after he allowed four goals on 16 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick during a 9-8 overtime loss Tuesday to the Seattle Kraken.
Penguins plot a way forward as Letang recovers from stroke

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang returned to the ice on Thursday, just three days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The “twirl” the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman took at the club's practice facility was approved by team doctors, a spin designed to help Letang's mental health and nothing else. While the 35-year-old remains upbeat, it remains far too early to put a timeline on when his familiar No. 58 will return to the lineup.
