Broncos receiver KJ Hamler suffers setback with hamstring
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn't sure if Hamler's season is over.
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start.
Report: Deion Sanders 'Wanting To Make a Big Move'
The NFL legend is 26-5 in three seasons at Jackson State
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday. Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. His knee bent awkwardly as Detroit center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.
Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision
Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.
Browns QB Watson returns from suspension to face former team
HOUSTON (AP) — When Deshaun Watson returns to the field Sunday, it will be in the same stadium where he played his last game 700 days ago. The disgraced quarterback will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) against his former team, the Houston Texans (1-9-1), in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
Fox’s record-breaking NFL ratings prove nobody watches for broadcasters
How much is that doggie in the window? If you ever needed more evidence that sports TV executives — those who ostensibly know what’s best for viewers — operate on a wish consider this: The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox established the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when such numbers were first recorded. It’s estimated that 42 million watched. If we’re to judge such a record by the hirings and spending habits of network shot-callers, that record number reflects a repudiation of Fox’s longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, this season lured to ESPN for a staggering total...
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
Cowboys' improving run D gets another test in Colts' Taylor
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas' defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They'll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night.
Jaguars visit Lions in matchup of young, improving teams
DETROIT (AP) — Normally, a December matchup between 4-7 teams wouldn’t get much attention. The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, though, might be worth a watch on Sunday. The young teams are playing much better than they did during terrible starts to the season.
Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
McCaffrey returns to practice for short-handed 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost one of their key running backs to a knee injury, but got much better news about their other one. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after dealing with some “knee irritation” during last week's win over New Orleans.
Next 5 games could shape reeling Cardinals' long-term future
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it's almost certainly too late.
AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly...
Grace Berger-less IU downs UNC for largest W over ranked foe in decades
No Grace Berger, no problem for No. 5 Indiana, which posted the program's largest win over a ranked team since at least the 1999-00 season by routing No. 6 UNC 87-63 on Thursday.
