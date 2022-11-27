Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a. portion of central California, including the following county,. Monterey. The heavy rain has...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
SFGate
West Coast storms are drenching California and dumping snow in the mountains
A pair of powerful storm systems will crash into the West Coast through early next week unloading several inches of rain in the lowlands and feet of mountain snow across California. The first storm, arriving in California on Thursday and Thursday night, has already plastered parts of the Pacific Northwest...
'Coldest night of the season': Bay Area temps could drop into 20s at some spots
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
Why everyone called this San Francisco dive bar owner when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted
At 6 a.m., Curt Martin's phone was already blowing up.
Fire destroys historic Bay Area Victorian farmhouse built in 1868
A fire tore through a two-story historic home on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng and Jenny Huang are Bay Area restaurant legends.
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer
The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
SFGate
Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle
A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
Burglars ram SUV into Oakland store in attempted ATM robbery, officials say
The burglars tried to take the store's ATM, then fled in a second vehicle after having difficulty removing the SUV from the building.
The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me
Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
SFGate
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
Comments / 0