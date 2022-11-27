ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a. portion of central California, including the following county,. Monterey. The heavy rain has...
MONTEREY, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Loses Another Major Retailer

The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a "magnet" for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
SAN JOSE, CA
Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle

A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Daily 11-30-22 San Francisco's new self-cleaning public toilets worry me

Twenty-five sleek, modernized public toilets — or “amenipods” — are slated to roll out on the streets of San Francisco as part of a new 20-year contract with the city, the two companies behind them announced. Funded by Paris-based “street furniture” company JCDecaux and designed by architecture firm SmithGroup, they’ve been lauded as futuristic and state-of-the-art by local news outlets. The first one was installed last week at Embarcadero Plaza. SFGATE's Ariana Bindman had to see the Parisian bathroom for herself: "My immediate thought was, 'This is nicer than most bathrooms in people’s houses, including my own,'" writes Bindman. "But there was just one problem: Everything inside was soaking wet."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
NAPA, CA

