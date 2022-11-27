iPad Cyber Monday deal: save $60 on new iPad Pro (2022) at Amazon

Cyber Monday is here, and so are all the deals! What's more is now's the perfect time to pick up a new tablet, because Apple's iPad Pro (2022) is now on sale for $60 off its original price, thanks to Cyber Monday, making one of the most powerful tablets out there just a bit more affordable.

We at What Hi-Fi? loved the iPad Pro (2021) when we reviewed it, giving it a full five-stars and complimenting its totally stunning image quality, excellent audio, and incredibly powerful hardware. While we haven't reviewed the latest iPad Pro just yet, on paper it looks to be a solid upgrade over last year's model.

Apple iPad Pro (2022) Cyber Monday deal

11-inch iPad Pro: was $800 now $739 at Amazon

This powerful tablet can handle just about anything you can throw at it, from games to web browsing to even pro-grade programs like Photoshop. If you want one of the best tablet experiences out there, check out this iPad Pro sale. View Deal

Apple's been making tablets for a long time, and iPad Pro has been Apple's flagship tablet for years now, offering up not only the trademark feel and style of iPad but also the beefiest hardware Apple can source. Luckily, the iPad Pro (2022) doesn't look to disappoint in any of these regards.

First and foremost, the iPad Pro (2022) is a great-looking tablet with a gorgeous display that offers up punchy vibrance without obscuring finer detail, thanks to Apple relying on the same excellent display of last year's model.

Under the hood, the iPad Pro (2022) is equipped with Apple's beefy M2 chip, making it capable of running resource-hungry desktop programs that require tons of power to work their best, like image editors, video editors, and all kinds of graphic design applications, to name just a few.

Whether you're an artist looking for a new tool to use at work or just someone looking for the best hardware possible in their tablet, the iPad Pro (2022) is a great choice, if you can afford it. Now with this Amazon sale, the latest iPad Pro is more affordable than ever, so it's worth a look if you're looking for a tablet.

