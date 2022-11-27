Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day
The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness
Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Packers' Tipa Galeai: Done for season
Galeai (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window close without being moved to the active roster, so he is now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Galeai was injured in the team's Week 5 game with the Giants, and he was ultimately placed on IR...
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR
Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad
Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
CBS Sports
Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness
Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.
CBS Sports
Angels' Chris Devenski: Inks deal with Angels
Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Devenski will receive another chance to get back on track after struggling to see consistent big-league action during his last three seasons. He's allowed 27 earned runs to go along with a 22:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames over his last three years in the big leagues, spending time in Houston, Arizona and Philadelphia. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Devenski is set to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
Comments / 0