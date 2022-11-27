Read full article on original website
Related
njpw1972.com
NJPW STRONG Preview: Juice vs Blake, lucha tag 【NJoA】
Saturday night sees the Detonation series get started, with the Vermont Hollywood seeing a spectacular lucha tag battle, and a pair of heated singles contests. With wins under his belt at Rumble on 44th Street and then last week against Jake Something, Juice Robinson is riding strong momentum into the end of the year. After facing the super heavyweight Something last week though, he now transitions to taking on one of the most dynamic junior heavyweights of the year in Blake Christian. Certainly this week saw ‘All Heart’ making a mark for himself, electing to jump Juice after his match in an attempt to show ‘Rock Hard’ that he isn’t to be taken lightly. Can that heart lead him to an upset victory to close out his 2022 STRONG campaign?
njpw1972.com
World Tag League night 4 (November 30) Preview
November 30 sees cheering fans in Twin Messe Shizuoka for World Tag League action. As our ten teams approach the mid way point, the pressure is on front runners to stretch their legs, while the back markers need to get on the board badly. Watch World Tag League live in...
njpw1972.com
Big matches set for Nemesis in Vermont Hollywood! 【NJoA】
December 11 will see NJPW STRONG return to the Vermont Hollywood for the last tapings of the year. Seven matches have been made official for what is guaranteed to be a very special event!. Jay White and El Phantasmo will face Hikuleo and Alan Angels in the Vermont. With Hikuleo...
Comments / 0