Saturday night sees the Detonation series get started, with the Vermont Hollywood seeing a spectacular lucha tag battle, and a pair of heated singles contests. With wins under his belt at Rumble on 44th Street and then last week against Jake Something, Juice Robinson is riding strong momentum into the end of the year. After facing the super heavyweight Something last week though, he now transitions to taking on one of the most dynamic junior heavyweights of the year in Blake Christian. Certainly this week saw ‘All Heart’ making a mark for himself, electing to jump Juice after his match in an attempt to show ‘Rock Hard’ that he isn’t to be taken lightly. Can that heart lead him to an upset victory to close out his 2022 STRONG campaign?

2 DAYS AGO