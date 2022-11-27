Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
More snow headed to Elko area
ELKO – Snow could create hazardous driving conditions during the Thursday evening commute. Parts of northeastern Nevada could see 3-6 inches of snow in the valleys, while a winter storm warning has been posted for the Ruby Mountains where 8-15 inches are expected. Snowfall from Elko County southwestward through...
Elko Daily Free Press
Eldridge, Corkill go for gold at WNFR
ELKO — The Super Bowl of Rodeo is back. Starting Thursday and running for 10 nights, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo takes center — or court — at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Nevada will be represented once again by a pair of Silver State...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – A Cancer Support Group meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at The Terrace at Ruby View senior center, 1995 Ruby View Drive. It will be hosted by Cindy Staszak, an Elko pancreatic cancer stage 4 survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, CETI. Any age is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Learn about the birds of winter
ELKO — Bristlecone Audubon will be having a presentation on the winter birds of the area at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road. This program will discuss how to tell apart...
Elko Daily Free Press
Douglas J. Passmore
Douglas J. Passmore was born in Dallas, Texas on August 6, 1955 to Pauline F. Passmore (Stegelman) and Truman D. Passmore. He passed away peacefully in Elko, Nevada July 21, 2022. Douglas was an amazing father, a husband for 20 years, a business owner for 27 years, a proud grandfather, and a true friend to all who crossed his path.
Elko Daily Free Press
Alan "Al" Patton
Alan “Al” Patton passed away on November 24, 2022 in Cathedral City, California. Despite the pain, Al came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. Alan was born October 26, 1946 in Reno, NV to Ann and Hugh Patton. He graduated from Elko High School with the class of 1964. He then enlisted in the US Army where he served our country durning the Vietnam War as an artillery gunner. Upon returning from the war in 1967, Alan began his career in the food business at the original Albertson’s in Elko, NV. He remained in the food business until he retired from Deans Foods of Southern California.
Elko Daily Free Press
Overlie, Indians defend 3A state championship
ELKO — In 1989, the Elko wrestling team won the state championship. Last season, head coach Mitch Overlie and Indians ended a 33-year gap between titles — reclaiming the 3A state crown — also notching their first regional championship since 1992. Now, the task at hand is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mailbox lights being installed in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – New lights are coming to Spring Creek’s mailboxes with installations planned throughout the homeowners’ association. Four light posts have been set up at mailboxes in each residential section of Spring Creek. The locations include the Firehouse Fields, Valley Bend Drive, Spring Valley Parkway and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans hope to regain state supremacy
SPRING CREEK — In 2022, the Spring Creek wrestling team saw its streak of four-consecutive state titles draw to a close. The Spartans never handed over the hardware easily, coming up 2.5 points shy of Elko — the Indians’ first state championship since 1989. Spring Creek sent...
Elko Daily Free Press
Benny Dean Nelson
In the early morning of November 21, 2022, Benny Dean Nelson went to meet his heavenly family members in paradise. Benny was born in Elko, Nevada on July 14th, 1958, to his father and mother, Louis Nelson and Edna Leola Nelson. Elko is where he grew up and lived his entire life until his passing. When Benny graduated from high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served for 4 years until his Honorable Discharge. Part of the time in the US Navy Benny was stationed in Hawaii among other places. His career was as a plumber and he worked at several plumbing shops in the Elko Area. He also was self-employed for several years and had his own plumbing company, “Benny’s Plumbing”.
Elko Daily Free Press
Danner leads Lady Indians into season
ELKO — The Elko girls basketball team enters the season on some unfamiliar footing. The Lady Indians — following the dismissal of Kaaren Ross after the first day of practice — will be led by first-year head coach Desirea Danner. For details on Ross’ firing, contact her...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans roll in season opener
SPRING CREEK — In its season opener, the Spring Creek girls basketball team was too much for Division 1A program Green Valley Christian. On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans rolled over the Lady Guardians by 40 points — only allowing two points after halftime in a 53-13 victory. The...
Elko Daily Free Press
Parents, students, staff support four-day school week
ELKO – Two-thirds to three-quarters of students, parents and staff favor switching to a four-day week at Elko and Spring Creek schools, according to survey results presented to the school board. Now it will be up to board members to decide whether to make the move at Elko County’s...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek hopes for breakout season
SPRING CREEK — In the second season for head coach Nate Holland, the Spring Creek boys basketball team hopes for a much-improved campaign. Last year, the Spartans went 2-20 overall and were held winless (0-12) in league play of the Division 3A North-East. The 2022-23 season gets underway at...
Elko Daily Free Press
City seeks golf pro for Ruby View
ELKO – The City will seek a new golf pro to manage Ruby View Golf Course next spring following Duncan Golf Management’s decision to forego its contract extension two weeks ago. The City Council unanimously approved a motion to hire a golf professional as an employee/contractor to manage...
Elko Daily Free Press
Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday under the direction of a new head coach. Last season, the Lady Spartans went 23-6 overall and 9-3...
Elko Daily Free Press
School District OKs new weapons policy for staff
ELKO – A new weapons policy for employees is now in effect for the Elko County School District prohibiting them for carrying guns and additional weapons — including stun guns — within school facilities unless they are law enforcement, but the policy also allows Superintendent Clayton Anderson to approve exceptions.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Thanks for supporting event
Thank you for supporting another successful Jiggs Turkey Carnival whether it be by donating food or prizes or by buying baked items and raffle tickets!. We would like to thank all of our donors: Khoury’s, Bonanza Produce, Capriola’s, Toki Ona’s Restaurant, McAdoo’s Restaurant, Machi’s Restaurant, Star Restaurant, Flyers’ Fuel, Gallagher Ford, Spring Creek Golf Course, Paris’ ladies, Will & Sherry Whitaker, Western Folklife Center, Josie Nash Original Jewelry,
Elko Daily Free Press
Car burglary suspect arrested
ELKO – A casino surveillance operator was the victim of a car burglary at the casino where he worked. Elko Police Department officers were called to the casino on Nov. 19 after the man noticed several items were missing from his vehicle. His wife’s credit card was declined at a local gas station shortly after the burglary, according to an arrest report.
