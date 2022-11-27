In the early morning of November 21, 2022, Benny Dean Nelson went to meet his heavenly family members in paradise. Benny was born in Elko, Nevada on July 14th, 1958, to his father and mother, Louis Nelson and Edna Leola Nelson. Elko is where he grew up and lived his entire life until his passing. When Benny graduated from high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served for 4 years until his Honorable Discharge. Part of the time in the US Navy Benny was stationed in Hawaii among other places. His career was as a plumber and he worked at several plumbing shops in the Elko Area. He also was self-employed for several years and had his own plumbing company, “Benny’s Plumbing”.

