ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: The Haverford School (PA) 2024 LSM/DEF Lyon commits to UMass

Haverford School 2024 LSM/defenseman Andrew Lyon has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts. High school: The Haverford School (Haverford, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: LSM, Defense. College committed to: University of Massachusetts (UMass) Club team: NXT. Expected major: Construction Management. Why did...
HAVERFORD, PA
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Springfield-Delco 2024 MF/ATT Aughe commits to Marist

Springfield-Delco 2024 midfielder/attackman Conner Aughe has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Marist College. High school: Springfield-Delco (Springfield, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Marist College. Club team: Philadelphia Freedom. Academic honors: Honor Roll. Expected major: Business. Why did you choose Marist...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Registration is open for Girls Rising Series DIII Winter Showcase Dec. 11 at XV Sports World, Hatfield

Girls Rising Series presents the elite DIII Winter Showcase on Dec. 11 at XL Sports World in Hatfield. If you are a 2023, 2024 or 2025 interested in playing DIII lacrosse, this is an ideal showcase. There will be have 20+ Schools will be in attendance coaching and recruiting throughout the showcase from some of the best DIII programs in the country! This is a small showcase and spots are limited, reserve your spot soon!”
HATFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy