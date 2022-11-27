Deerfield girls basketball wins against Marshall; loses in overtime to Poynette

A goal this offseason from head coach Don Schindler was to see the Deerfield girls basketball team play well against its rivals.

With a 35-34 road win over Marshall on Saturday, November 26, that goal is off to a good start.

Senior Grace Brattlie went 1-2 from the free throw line to give the Demons a 35-32 lead with four seconds left. Up three, the Demons intentionally fouled to send the Cardinals to the line.

Marshall made both free throws, but time ran out, giving Deerfield the 35-34 victory.

Senior Steffi Siewert led the Demons with 11 points. Senior Moli Haak recorded nine points and collected eight rebounds.

Brattlie scored eight points, senior Jayden Winger added five points and freshman Rowan Lasack recorded two points with six rebounds.

Deerfield is 1-1 on the season.

Poynette 65, Deerfield 58 (OT)

In a rematch of the 2022 WIAA Regional, Poynette got the better of Deerfield again with a 65-58 overtime victory at Deerfield High School on Tuesday, November 22.

Like the playoff game, both teams went back and forth in trading the lead throughout the game. However in overtime, Poynette went on a 9-2 run to pull away with the victory.

Senior Steffi Siewert led the Demons with 17 points, while junior Kylee Lonigro also reached double figures with 11 points scored. Seniors Grace Brattlie and Moli Haak each recorded nine points.

Senior Jayden Winger added five points, freshman Emme Drobac recorded two points and senior Julia Fischer scored one point. Freshman Rowan Lasack scored three points and led the team with seven rebounds.