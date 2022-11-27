Read full article on original website
Iranian security forces kill anti-government protester celebrating World Cup defeat, rights group says
A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran during public celebrations by anti-government protesters following the national football team's defeat against the United States on Tuesday.
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (ret.) tells CNN's John Berman what Russia may be hoping to achieve in their latest attacks against Ukraine.
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here's what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends.
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
Blinken says Iran making 'profound' mistake in ignoring true cause of sweeping protests
The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday.
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
US considering designating Russian mercenary group as a foreign terrorist organization
The Biden administration is considering designating the Wagner Group, a Russian private military group, as a foreign terrorist organization amid ongoing efforts to impose costs on Russia for the Ukraine war, a US official said.
'Let them live there': Russia claims harsh anti-LGBTQ law is defense against US influence
Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously voted to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as LGBTQ "propaganda," making it apply to Russians of all ages. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Ali Karimi: Iranian soccer great alleges death threats made against him by the Iran government after supporting protesters
Iranian soccer great Ali Karimi has alleged that death threats have been made against him, while his family and close friends have been intimidated and harassed by the Iranian government following his support of ongoing protests in the country.
Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs
Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain's prime minister last week and another to the US embassy.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias "La Barbie," is "not currently in federal custody" in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN.
Ex-FBI Deputy Director on the message the Oath Keepers jury verdict sends to domestic extremists
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and fellow group member Kelly Meggs have been convicted by a Washington, DC, jury of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. They, along with the other three defendants were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding. CNN's Brianna Keilar and panel experts discuss.
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
CNN is in Russia, where the upper house of parliament just passed a harsh new anti-LGBTQ law.
CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
Putin's winter of inhumanity takes Ukraine war and US aid to a new level
By bombing the power grid meant to sustain Ukrainians through dark, cold months, Vladimir Putin is inflicting some of the most barbaric wartime conditions experienced by civilians in Europe for decades.
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media.
Amanpour: These are the Taliban leaders pushing for more restrictions on women and girls
CNN's Christiane Amanpour reports Afghan and UN officials are concerned an even more draconian crackdown on women and girls' rights is coming in Afghanistan, and names the Taliban leadership pushing for this. The Taliban did not respond to a request for comment.
