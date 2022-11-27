Pearl Thusi is widely recognized as being one of the foremost figures in the acting industry, worldwide. She rose to prominence on the local scene in South Africa about a decade ago. Pearl initially started out as a professional model before seamlessly transitioning into the acting industry. Her first big roles were in regional blockbusters such as “Zone 14” and “#1 Ladies Detective Agency”. It wouldn’t take too long for Pearl’s talent to garner widespread attention on the African continent. Her rising fame coupled with her acting prowess culminated in Pearl being casted in a number of global blockbusters. She landed big roles in massive productions such as Quantico, Queen Sono, Catching Feelings and Scorpion King. From the year 2017 onwards, Pearl began to establish herself as a trendsetter and pioneer. Pearl’s “Catching Feelings” became the first ever African film to be featured on Netflix. The film even ranked top 50 worldwide despite having a miniscule marketing budget. Acting icons such as Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union became avid admirers of Pearl Thusi after watching the film. In subsequent years, Pearl would once again become a pioneer for another Netflix “first”. Her highly touted “Queen Sono” became the very first African series to be produced by Netflix. This was a historic landmark for the continent of Africa and it paved the way for other African series to be produced and/or featured on Netflix. The actress would continue to push the boundaries and set the precedent when she became the first African woman to host a “Comedy Central Roast” show. Each of these amazing feats that Pearl accomplished have been fueled by her determination to provide a lasting legacy for her children while also extending the legacy and memory of her late parents.

