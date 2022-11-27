Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Jillz Returns with Brand New Single ‘Pressure’
Ready to make his mark on the game again, Platinum-Selling producer and artist, Jillz has broken the silence by announcing the release of his brand new single titled, “Pressure” featuring Le Broda. The musician decided to finally reveal the news to fans and the public in the mid...
thehypemagazine.com
Trapland Pat Drops Visuals for Hot Single ‘Road 2 Riches’
Florida rapper Trapland Pat continues his run of singles following jazzy cuts “Z Land” and “Vibes,” as the Broward County baller shares the video for his new single “Road 2 Riches.” Over a steel-drum heavy production by frequent collaborator Pepper Jack Zoe, Pat makes it clear that his bankroll is growing longer than the I-95 – even if he’s not working a typical 9 to 5: “I can’t work a tractor, but I could work the 9 to 5/High speed for that green, touch the 75.” Trading in his usual luxury whip for an 18-wheeler, Trapland Pat prepares himself for a money-bound journey.
thehypemagazine.com
Indie Artist Martin Huu Nguyen Prepares to Hit Again with Rich the Kid
Hustle without a doubt is within Martin Huu Nguyen’s character. Having already scored a feature with the 9x Grammy nominee Hip Hop artist & mogul Rick Ross on the song “Way I Get It” in late November, he is on another streak with scoring yet another feature this time with the recently signed RCA record’s Dimitri Leslie Roger, professionally known as Rich the Kid.
thehypemagazine.com
YelloPain on Men and Cheating, Government, ’80s Crack Epidemic, Divine Assignments
In the latest installment of the Allison Interviews podcast, viral rap sensation YelloPain candidly discusses his rise from Dayton, Ohio’s projects to becoming rap’s Gen Z voice, why many young boys are conditioned to cheat in relationships as men, his disdain for the history of Thanksgiving, the real power behind government, his fascination with the 1980s crack epidemic and 80s hip hop, and his upcoming documentary film which breaks down how voting really works.
thehypemagazine.com
Chedda Boy Films to Premiere ‘Off The Porch’ on Saturday December 10 in Detroit
Chedda Boy Films is set to premiere its latest film, OFF THE PORCH, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Executive produced by Kwende “Streetlord Rook” Ried, and written and directed by Ronnie Kirk, the film stars Jamal Ward, Glen “Looze” Cannon, Sysko “Lavon” Green, Darnell “Lil Blade” Lindsay, Crystal “The Doll” Hughes, Overlord Scooch, Snap Dogg, Streetlord Rook and Streetlord Juan.
thehypemagazine.com
George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve Returns Just in Time for the Holidays
Just in time for those last-minute shoppers, George Dickel hss announced the return of George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve, an incredibly rare, aged Tennessee Whisky offering. What makes this whisky so special? First released in 2016 as a 375mL limited-time offering, George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve quickly became a fan-favorite for those who were fortunate enough to get their hands on a bottle. Now debuting in a larger format as a 750mL bottle, the new George Dickel Reserve is a cask strength offering aged 17 years which boasts the signature big and bold flavors of Cascade Hollow, making this the perfect gift for any deluxe whisky collector in your life.
thehypemagazine.com
Interviewing Global Icon & Acting Legend, Pearl Thusi – Lead Actress In Netflix’s “Queen Sono”
Pearl Thusi is widely recognized as being one of the foremost figures in the acting industry, worldwide. She rose to prominence on the local scene in South Africa about a decade ago. Pearl initially started out as a professional model before seamlessly transitioning into the acting industry. Her first big roles were in regional blockbusters such as “Zone 14” and “#1 Ladies Detective Agency”. It wouldn’t take too long for Pearl’s talent to garner widespread attention on the African continent. Her rising fame coupled with her acting prowess culminated in Pearl being casted in a number of global blockbusters. She landed big roles in massive productions such as Quantico, Queen Sono, Catching Feelings and Scorpion King. From the year 2017 onwards, Pearl began to establish herself as a trendsetter and pioneer. Pearl’s “Catching Feelings” became the first ever African film to be featured on Netflix. The film even ranked top 50 worldwide despite having a miniscule marketing budget. Acting icons such as Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union became avid admirers of Pearl Thusi after watching the film. In subsequent years, Pearl would once again become a pioneer for another Netflix “first”. Her highly touted “Queen Sono” became the very first African series to be produced by Netflix. This was a historic landmark for the continent of Africa and it paved the way for other African series to be produced and/or featured on Netflix. The actress would continue to push the boundaries and set the precedent when she became the first African woman to host a “Comedy Central Roast” show. Each of these amazing feats that Pearl accomplished have been fueled by her determination to provide a lasting legacy for her children while also extending the legacy and memory of her late parents.
Comments / 0