MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett claims Jake Paul’s ‘fights are fixed,’ Paul responds with $1M challenge

Paddy Pimblett feels like not all of Jake Paul’s pro boxing bouts are on the up and up. Pimblett, who will face Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was asked about Paul, and the YouTube boxing scene in general, and while he thinks Paul is taking the sport seriously, “The Baddy” is not convinced Paul’s results haven’t been a bit pre-planned.
MMA Fighting

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: ‘When I was in the UFC, I didn’t really feel respected, I felt like a number’

Olivier Aubin-Mercier has a lot to be happy about these days. After wondering not that long ago if perhaps his fighting career was over, the 33-year-old Canadian is now the PFL’s 2022 lightweight champion and he is $1 million richer following his knockout of Stevie Ray in the finals of the year-long tournament this past Friday. It’s a far cry from when Aubin-Mercier was distraught in the middle of the pandemic without the ability to compete and he was offering training sessions in his hometown just to stay afloat financially.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘Modern day gangster’ Dana White equates starting UFC to Power Slap League

Sean O’Malley — like many — isn’t sold on Dana White’s new Power Slap League. Aside from discussing his next steps within the UFC bantamweight ranks, the current No. 1 contender in the promotion’s official rankings chatted with White about the boss’ latest project. Just this past month, the Nevada Athletic Commission approved Slap Fighting, opening the door for White and crew’s upcoming eight-episode season of the Power Slap League.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says he ‘would do the same thing’ if he were in Glover Teixeira’s position for UFC 282

Daniel Cormier agrees with Glover Teixeira’s decision to turn down a short notice fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 282, while Ankalaev was to face Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event, but last week, disaster struck when Prochazka was forced from the fight due to injury. As a result, the UFC scrambled to find a suitable replacement to headline the final pay-per-view event of 2022. Initially, the promotion wanted to keep Teixeira in the main event, and have him face Ankalaev instead, but Teixeira ultimately shot this idea down, saying he needed more time to prepare for a totally different style matchup. Teixeira then offered to either rematch Blachowicz at UFC 282 or fight Ankalaev at UFC 283, with a few more weeks to prepare, but the UFC shot both ideas down, instead elevating Ankalaev and Blachowicz to the main event spot and putting the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen scoffs at Conor McGregor USADA controversy: ‘Conor’s clean’

Chael Sonnen is in on Conor McGregor’s latest joke. At least that’s how Sonnen has chosen to frame the latest McGregor controversy, which revolves around the Irish superstar removing himself from the USADA testing pool during his recovery from a broken leg that he suffered in a fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor’s maneuvering caused UFC light heavyweight contender and analyst Anthony Smith to question why McGregor would be allowed to opt in and out of testing of his own volition and social media posts showing off McGregor’s bulked-up physique have also led to fan discourse concerning the possible use of banned substances.
MMA Fighting

New details on slap-fighting regulations; NAC could allow knocked-out fighter to continue

The Nevada Athletic Commission has released version 1.01 of its regulations for the recently approved slap-fighting league headed by UFC President Dana White. The commission voted unanimously to regulate the league this past October and in this month presented the initial rules for slap fighting, which add finer detail to the requirements of slap competitors and the officials who oversee the contest. Those include multiple referees, corners, and “catchers” to “use efforts to limit the impact of a participant’s head to the Power Slap Stage where feasible and to protect the participants from falling off the Power Slap Stage,” according to the text.
NEVADA STATE

