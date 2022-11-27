Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira proposes bet to Brendan Schaub ‘since he wants to run his mouth’ for potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira — literally — wants to see Brendan Schaub put his money where his mouth is. Following Pereira’s stunning late finish of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, Schaub reacted to the new champion’s potential reign and said he believes Pereira doesn’t beat “a single guy in the top-five.”
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul offers Paddy Pimblett new date for sparring session so ‘you will be back to your normal weight’
Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 fight won’t interfere with a potential $1 million sparring session, Jake Paul wrote on Wednesday. In an effort to get Pimblett in the ring, Paul offered Pimblett a Jan. 5 date so “by then you will be back to your normal weight,” he wrote on Twitter. “No excuses.”
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Glover Teixeira, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1 p.m. ET: - I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 1:45 p.m.: Kayla Harrison stops by to reflect on her first career loss at the PFL World Championships and what’s next. 2:15 p.m. ET: Olivier Aubin-Mercier will discuss his PFL lightweight championship...
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett claims Jake Paul’s ‘fights are fixed,’ Paul responds with $1M challenge
Paddy Pimblett feels like not all of Jake Paul’s pro boxing bouts are on the up and up. Pimblett, who will face Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was asked about Paul, and the YouTube boxing scene in general, and while he thinks Paul is taking the sport seriously, “The Baddy” is not convinced Paul’s results haven’t been a bit pre-planned.
MMA Fighting
Olivier Aubin-Mercier: ‘When I was in the UFC, I didn’t really feel respected, I felt like a number’
Olivier Aubin-Mercier has a lot to be happy about these days. After wondering not that long ago if perhaps his fighting career was over, the 33-year-old Canadian is now the PFL’s 2022 lightweight champion and he is $1 million richer following his knockout of Stevie Ray in the finals of the year-long tournament this past Friday. It’s a far cry from when Aubin-Mercier was distraught in the middle of the pandemic without the ability to compete and he was offering training sessions in his hometown just to stay afloat financially.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco, Alex Davis unhappy Kayla Harrison’s manager was yelling advice during fight: ‘That was cheating’
As Larissa Pacheco was putting together a performance that ultimately led to her beating Kayla Harrison, the new PFL lightweight champion heard an unfamiliar voice shouting advice during a crucial moment in the fight. At one point during the five-round battle, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz got up from his seat,...
MMA Fighting
Amanda Ribas explains bouncing between flyweight and strawweight: ‘I want to stay in both’
Amanda Ribas wants to return to strawweight at some point in 2023, but the main reason why she’s still “taking risks” and asking for fights at flyweight is to be ready for quick turnaround bouts. After facing Tracy Cortez in a flyweight bout at Saturday’s UFC Orlando,...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘Modern day gangster’ Dana White equates starting UFC to Power Slap League
Sean O’Malley — like many — isn’t sold on Dana White’s new Power Slap League. Aside from discussing his next steps within the UFC bantamweight ranks, the current No. 1 contender in the promotion’s official rankings chatted with White about the boss’ latest project. Just this past month, the Nevada Athletic Commission approved Slap Fighting, opening the door for White and crew’s upcoming eight-episode season of the Power Slap League.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Is Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Anakalev vacant title fight the right call for UFC 282?
With Jiri Prochazka making the decision to vacate the light heavyweight title after suffering an injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 event with Glover Teixeira, did the UFC make the right call going with Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant championship?. On an all-new edition...
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal responds to ‘quitter’ Michael Chandler’s BMF title callout: ‘Me killing this guy doesn’t do anything for me’
Jorge Masvidal is not interested in putting his BMF title on the line against Michael Chandler — especially since “Gamebred” has his sights set on the UFC welterweight championship. Chandler called Masvidal out for a fan-friendly bout for Masvidal’s BMF title in recent interviews — including on...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says he ‘would do the same thing’ if he were in Glover Teixeira’s position for UFC 282
Daniel Cormier agrees with Glover Teixeira’s decision to turn down a short notice fight against Magomed Ankalaev. Teixeira was supposed to rematch Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 282, while Ankalaev was to face Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event, but last week, disaster struck when Prochazka was forced from the fight due to injury. As a result, the UFC scrambled to find a suitable replacement to headline the final pay-per-view event of 2022. Initially, the promotion wanted to keep Teixeira in the main event, and have him face Ankalaev instead, but Teixeira ultimately shot this idea down, saying he needed more time to prepare for a totally different style matchup. Teixeira then offered to either rematch Blachowicz at UFC 282 or fight Ankalaev at UFC 283, with a few more weeks to prepare, but the UFC shot both ideas down, instead elevating Ankalaev and Blachowicz to the main event spot and putting the vacant light heavyweight title on the line.
MMA Fighting
Brendan Loughnane reacts to Conor McGregor tweet, feels no need to have last word with Dana White
One way Brendan Loughnane knows he’s got the MMA world’s attention is by the fighters who say his name. Once known as an almost-was in the UFC, Loughnane is now fielding tweets from none other than Conor McGregor – and getting called out by octagon vets. “Oh...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith responds to Conor McGregor’s tirade: ‘He made my whole point by having this freakout’
Anthony Smith has now answered Conor McGregor in their ongoing war of words after the former two-division champion dropped out of the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg. The situation boiled over after Smith took exception to McGregor removing himself from the United States Anti-Doping Agency...
MMA Fighting
Glover Teixeira wants Alex Pereira to rematch Israel Adesanya, not fight Khamzat Chimaev
If Glover Teixeira could write the script, Israel Adesanya would be first on Alex Pereira’s list – not Khamzat Chimaev. The former light heavyweight champion wants to see Pereira to live up to his full potential, which means not ceding a round to the now-former middleweight champion. “I’d...
MMA Fighting
Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson shoots down retirement suggestions, insists ‘if I’m fighting, I’m looking for the title’
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson knows he needs a win in his upcoming fight against Kevin Holland after suffering two straight losses but none of that means he’s putting himself in a do-or-die situation. Despite being a stalwart in the welterweight rankings for the better part of the last...
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal reacts to teammate Kayla Harrison’s first MMA loss: ‘It just wasn’t her night’
Jorge Masvidal was surprised to see American Top Team teammate Kayla Harrison suffer her first MMA loss this past Friday, but he still believes big things should be in Harrison’s future. Harrison dropped a unanimous decision to Larissa Pacheco in the lightweight finals and main event of the PFL...
MMA Fighting
Chael Sonnen scoffs at Conor McGregor USADA controversy: ‘Conor’s clean’
Chael Sonnen is in on Conor McGregor’s latest joke. At least that’s how Sonnen has chosen to frame the latest McGregor controversy, which revolves around the Irish superstar removing himself from the USADA testing pool during his recovery from a broken leg that he suffered in a fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor’s maneuvering caused UFC light heavyweight contender and analyst Anthony Smith to question why McGregor would be allowed to opt in and out of testing of his own volition and social media posts showing off McGregor’s bulked-up physique have also led to fan discourse concerning the possible use of banned substances.
MMA Fighting
New details on slap-fighting regulations; NAC could allow knocked-out fighter to continue
The Nevada Athletic Commission has released version 1.01 of its regulations for the recently approved slap-fighting league headed by UFC President Dana White. The commission voted unanimously to regulate the league this past October and in this month presented the initial rules for slap fighting, which add finer detail to the requirements of slap competitors and the officials who oversee the contest. Those include multiple referees, corners, and “catchers” to “use efforts to limit the impact of a participant’s head to the Power Slap Stage where feasible and to protect the participants from falling off the Power Slap Stage,” according to the text.
