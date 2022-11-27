Read full article on original website
1 person airlifted to Nashville after parking lot shooting in Clarksville
A person has been life-flighted to Nashville after a shooting early Sunday morning on North Riverside Drive in Clarksville.
‘My legs are not moving’: Clarksville man paralyzed after being shot in what police are calling a road rage incident
A Clarksville man is left paralyzed after a road rage shooting, now, doctors have told him he might never get feeling back in his waist.
Three teens charged with aggravated robbery in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three teenage boys are charged with aggravated robbery after one of them ordered a female victim out of her car at gunpoint in South Nashville, according to Metro Police. 15-year-old Henry Sandoval allegedly carjacked a woman right after arriving at her apartment on Wallace Road...
Nolensville man charged with criminal homicide as search for missing Chattanooga woman continues
A Nolensville man was arrested at his family's home by the Chattanooga Police Department and charged with criminal homicide in connection with a missing Chattanooga woman. 22-year-old Jason Wen Chen, a Nolensville High graduate who was attending school in Chattanooga, was charged in the death of 22-year-old Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace who was last seen on Nov. 22 in Chattanooga.
Drugs, money found during traffic stop in Lebanon
A driver is facing several charges after police found drugs and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop in Lebanon.
Putnam County police arrest woman after finding meth in Baxter, TN
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County police arrested a woman for possessing and selling meth after finding the illegal drugs in Baxter, Tennessee. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) drug division conducted a search warrant on Nov. 29 on McBroom Road in Baxter, TN where methamphetamine was seized, PCSO reported.
Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September. According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.
Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire
Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Man paralyzed in road rage shooting. Teen in custody, Clarksville police search for alleged shooter.
Police looking for man accused of shooting, injuring person at Nashville laundromat
The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking to identify a gunman who reportedly shot and injured a man inside of a laundromat earlier in November.
Dozens of customers, friends mourn loss of Hermitage gas station worker who brightened their days
About 100 people stood in the cold Wednesday evening to honor a gas station worker who gave them big smiles from small interactions.
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information
Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
