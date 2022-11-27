ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

WTVC

Three teens charged with aggravated robbery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three teenage boys are charged with aggravated robbery after one of them ordered a female victim out of her car at gunpoint in South Nashville, according to Metro Police. 15-year-old Henry Sandoval allegedly carjacked a woman right after arriving at her apartment on Wallace Road...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville man charged with criminal homicide as search for missing Chattanooga woman continues

A Nolensville man was arrested at his family's home by the Chattanooga Police Department and charged with criminal homicide in connection with a missing Chattanooga woman. 22-year-old Jason Wen Chen, a Nolensville High graduate who was attending school in Chattanooga, was charged in the death of 22-year-old Jasmine "Jazzy" Pace who was last seen on Nov. 22 in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox17.com

Putnam County police arrest woman after finding meth in Baxter, TN

PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County police arrested a woman for possessing and selling meth after finding the illegal drugs in Baxter, Tennessee. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) drug division conducted a search warrant on Nov. 29 on McBroom Road in Baxter, TN where methamphetamine was seized, PCSO reported.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September. According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family of 10 displaced after Chattanooga fire

Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that. Man paralyzed in road rage shooting. Teen in custody, Clarksville police search for alleged shooter.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sidelines

Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information

Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE

