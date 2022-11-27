ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Costume Display Comes to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

By Justin Giglio
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
WDW News Today

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today

Groot Ear Headband Arrives at Disney California Adventure

These adorable Groot Ear Headbands have made their way onto shelves of the Avengers Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. The Groot Ears Headband features a lovely green leaf bow at its center affixed atop ears and a headband wrapped in a brown corduroy resembling the Marvel character’s tree bark exterior. A younger felted patch of Groot is affixed to the right ear while the left ear is wrapped with leafy vines.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Trailer & Poster Released for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

After showing off some footage of the movie which went unreleased at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer today for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at CCXP 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trailer opens with a giant spaceship landing...
WDW News Today

Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today

First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet

Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
WDW News Today

Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World

Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer

Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023

Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet The Grinch, Max, and the Whos at Universal Studios Hollywood for the Holidays

You can’t spell Grinchmas without the word “Grinch.” Also, The Grinch needs his hard-working companion Max. Both Max and The Grinch have character interaction areas at Universal Studios Hollywood for the holiday festivities. These festivities last until January 1, 2023. You can find both The Grinch and Max within the special Grinchmas area at Universal Studios Hollywood.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy