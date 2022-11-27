‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Costume Display Comes to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, part of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, has been scheduled for refurbishment starting in early January 2023. The attraction will close for refurbishment on January 9, 2023. At this time, the Disneyland Resort calendar only goes through January 10, so the length of the closure is unknown.
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant in Action at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney has shared a video with the first look at the “Hey, Disney!” Amazon assistant, which is finally being installed at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. The first hotel to receive the devices is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. What do you think about having Amazon devices...
WDW News Today
Groot Ear Headband Arrives at Disney California Adventure
These adorable Groot Ear Headbands have made their way onto shelves of the Avengers Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. The Groot Ears Headband features a lovely green leaf bow at its center affixed atop ears and a headband wrapped in a brown corduroy resembling the Marvel character’s tree bark exterior. A younger felted patch of Groot is affixed to the right ear while the left ear is wrapped with leafy vines.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Trailer & Poster Released for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
After showing off some footage of the movie which went unreleased at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer today for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at CCXP 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trailer opens with a giant spaceship landing...
WDW News Today
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Upheaval The Walt Disney Company
No one really knows what former Disney CEO Michael Eisner thinks about another former CEO Bob Chapek or the direction of The Walt Disney Company, but based on a recent Twitter post, we might have a better idea. The day after Chapek was fired and Bob Iger was back in...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Staffing Points to Reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad Before Christmas 2022
Recent staffing changes indicate that Disney is aiming to reopen the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom before this Christmas, December 25. The Railroad has been closed since October 2018, when it was shut down in order to reroute the tracks for the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
WDW News Today
Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Trailer and Poster Released for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
“Indiana Jones 5” finally has a real title. The newest film in the franchise will be called “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” You can watch the first trailer below. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will take place in 1969, amidst the space race...
WDW News Today
New Gelato Stand Rolls Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we discovered a new gelato stand located in Grand Avenue just outside Muppet Vision 3D. The Cast Member informed us this was a new addition to the area and would be permanent. The menu features seven flavors – cookies and cream,...
WDW News Today
‘The Little Mermaid’ Theming Replaces Pirate Rooms at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney has released a first look at new “The Little Mermaid” theming in guest rooms of the Trinidad area at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Some, if not all, of these rooms used to be the “pirate rooms.”. When the refurbishment was announced, Disney said the new...
WDW News Today
First Look at the New Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet
Earlier this month, we reported that a new Minnie Mouse design for a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet would be delivered. Now, passholders are starting to receive them in the mail. The new magnet features the Paul Rudish-designed Minnie Mouse from the Disney Channel and Disney+ animated series. The...
WDW News Today
Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Now Includes Nat Geo Dinosaur Book Instead of Third Side With Kids’ Meals
Restaurantosaurus in Disney’s Animal Kingdom has changed what is available as part of their kids meals. Instead of a third side, young guests will now get a National Geographic dinosaur book. Kids meals start at $8.99 and still include two sides of your choice, plus the book. The small...
WDW News Today
Count Dooku’s Jedi Lightsaber Now Available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Disneyland
Although Dooku, the Count of Serenno and former Jedi Master, who went on to become Darth Tyranus and the political leader of the Separatists, isn’t a good guy, his lightsaber is certainly a work of art. We found Count Dooku’s Jedi Lightsaber at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
WDW News Today
Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World
Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Residents Ticket Offer
Disneyland Resort is bringing back their special three-day ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day. This special offer is available now for visits from January 9,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in February 2023
Disneyland has announced that the Magic Happens parade will return to the park on February 24, 2023. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. Though it was confirmed at D23 Expo to return in spring 2023, a casting call posted in September indicated it would return earlier.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet The Grinch, Max, and the Whos at Universal Studios Hollywood for the Holidays
You can’t spell Grinchmas without the word “Grinch.” Also, The Grinch needs his hard-working companion Max. Both Max and The Grinch have character interaction areas at Universal Studios Hollywood for the holiday festivities. These festivities last until January 1, 2023. You can find both The Grinch and Max within the special Grinchmas area at Universal Studios Hollywood.
