wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Gets in Mix for South Florida Transfer WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Acquiring wide receiver depth is always important, and it’s especially necessary for West Virginia, after Bryce Ford-Wheaton decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. To that end, WVU has been busy looking to the transfer portal to find immediate help, especially at...
wvsportsnow.com
Tulsa Transfer CB Kenney Solomon II Receives Offer from West Virginia Football
West Virginia is looking to the transfer portal to quickly repair one of its weakest units from the 2022 season. WVU has extended an offer to Tulsa transfer cornerback Kenney Solomon II. The Mountaineers appear to be one of Solomon’s first offers from a major conference program since deciding to enter the transfer portal.
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: Who is West Virginia AD Wren Baker?
Who is Wren Baker? He’s West Virginia’s new athletic director, but why is WVU sold him as the right guy to take over the athletic department guide it, in particular the football program, into the future?. Mike Asti spoke with Brett Vito, who serves as the North Texas...
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
College Football World Surprised Head Coach Wasn't Fired
West Virginia announced on Wednesday that head coach Neal Brown will return for the 2023 season, much to the surprise of its fan base. The Mountaineers finished this season with a 5-7 record. Although that's an underwhelming mark, the program did win two of its last three games. Wins over...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Makes Offer to FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers
While recruiting is still important for a program, the transfer portal now allows schools to build back up even quicker. West Virginia makes another offer to a player in the portal, this one to a wide receiver. Tyrese Chambers announced he received an offer from WVU on Wednesday afternoon. A...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Xavier for Big East-Big 12 Battle
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon about the upcoming matchup against Xavier on Saturday in Cincinnati. Huggins talked about playing long-time rival Xavier for the first time in 14 years as well as previewed their current team under head coach Sean Miller.
West Virginia Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Head Football Coach Neal Brown
Neal Brown isn't going anywhere... Yet. The West Virginia coach is reportedly expected to stay as such for the 2023 season. The school has not yet made a formal announcement. After firing former athletic director Shane Lyons on Nov. 14, West Virginia president Gordon Gee announced earlier this ...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over North Carolina Central
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Madisen Smith spoke with the media following their team’s win over the North Carolina Central Eagles on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU to Hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as Next Director of Athletics
As first reported by SI’s Ross Dellenger, West Virginia University is expected to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as their next Director of Athletics. Baker served as UNT’s AD since 2016, as well as Vice President. Baker is 44-years-old and is a native of Oklahoma. The University...
Source: WVU to name Wren Baker new athletic director
West Virginia has hired Wren Baker to be its 12th athletic director, a source told EerSports Wednesday. Baker had been in the same position at North Texas since July 2016. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired Nov. 14. An announcement is expected this afternoon, though a press conference will...
wvsportsnow.com
Official: West Virginia University Hires Wren Baker as New Director of Athletics
On Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia University made it official that Wren Baker will become the new Director of Athletics. Baker has served six years as the North Texas AD. Baker will become the university’s 13th AD in school history. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob Alsop, the...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 4-star OT Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira announces offer from WVU. Update (12:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Comparing Pitt’s 2021 Offense to the 2022...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director
Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
voiceofmotown.com
Expect Big News Soon
Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletic Director
About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North...
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: WVU Made Former AD Shane Lyons a Scapegoat, But That’s Okay
Shane Lyons clearly feels like he was scapegoated by West Virginia University. And quite honestly, he’s right, but that doesn’t mean his removal wasn’t still warranted. “I’ll always be a West Virginian. Can’t take that away from me. West Virginia University…I’m still gonna support. I’m disappointed the loyalty to some people…” Lyons said to WV Metro News’ Hoppy Kercheval in his first interview since parting ways with WVU.
