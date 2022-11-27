Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Discuss Thanksgiving Attack On Rey Mysterio
Two of the guests on today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ included Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. During the show, the two Judgment Day members commented on their attack on Dominik’s father, Rey Mysterio, on Thanksgiving Day. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Clarifies His Status For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has no plans to appear at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Flair took to his podcast to walk back some comments he made recently, suggesting he would be at the Royal Rumble, but WWE hadn’t told anybody. He clarified that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Rhea Ripley, Xavier Woods, Bad Bunny, + Charles Robinson Apologizes
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube:. WWE took to Twitter today to congratulate Bad Bunny on becoming the Top Global Artist on Spotify for the third year in a row:. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy
Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
ewrestlingnews.com
ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Final Battle 2022
Another title match has been added to ROH Final Battle. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Daniel Garcia will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the event. All the action goes down on December 10, 2022. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says The Reason He Stopped Staying With Fans Was Due To A Crack Dealer
Speaking on the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on the time he would stay with the fans while he was on the road in an effort to save money. Additionally, the Hardcore Legend recalled one occasion where he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Takes Shot At The Bloodline Following WarGames
Fans who watched this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event might have noticed something familiar about The Bloodline’s ring gear. Bobby Fish believes that the Undisputed Era had an influence on The Bloodline’s choice of ring attire for this past weekend’s premium live event. Taking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest ‘Road To’ Looks At This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage, Athena Talks AEW Dark Match
AEW will be in Indianapolis, IN this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest episode of ‘Road To’ previews the shows. You can check out the broadcast below:. Athena recently took to her Instagram page to comment on her victory over Laynie Luck on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out her post below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father
Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Believes He’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level
Austin Theory has opened up on the WWE character change he has undergone in recent months. Theory didn’t see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in as a misstep like many fans did. Instead, he thinks he is now heading towards being a main event player in WWE. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact’s Joe Hendry Talks Making A Theme, Working With Veterans, More
Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide range of topics. Hendry defeated Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins in WWE) to capture the belt on the Impact episode that aired on November 10th, 2022. Hendry talked about how his theme song...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Will Open & Close Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling?, Janela vs. Akiyama TLC Match
According to a report from Pwinsider, tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray. Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Imperial Pro Wrestling took to Facebook today to announce...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair On Her RAW Women’s Title Reign: “It’s Never A Comfortable Place As Champion”
Team Belair defeated Team Bayley in a WarGames match at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Boston, MA. Before the event, Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, sharing her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion. She said,. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Usos Pass Another Milestone As SmackDown Tag Team Champions
The accolades just continue to accumulate for The Bloodline. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) have been incredibly busy in 2022. The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions have passed yet another milestone with their current reign as champions. Jimmy and Jey captured the SmackDown tag team titles back on July...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
Comments / 0