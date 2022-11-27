ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

KTVZ

ATM stolen in early morning NE Portland gas station break-in

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after two suspects damaged a local business to steal an ATM. According to PPB, the theft happened Tuesday just after 4:30 a.m. when a white van backed through the front of the Fastrak Food Mart at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street. Once inside, the two suspects loaded the ATM into the van.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Driver trapped in car after head-on crash in Portland rescued by firefighters

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person was injured in a head-on crash in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning. At about 5:44 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a crash at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard. Crews arrived to find a two car head-on crash with one driver trapped in their vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR

