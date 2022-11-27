PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after two suspects damaged a local business to steal an ATM. According to PPB, the theft happened Tuesday just after 4:30 a.m. when a white van backed through the front of the Fastrak Food Mart at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street. Once inside, the two suspects loaded the ATM into the van.

