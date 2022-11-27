Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale
9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US crowns the winner
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US finally crowned its winner last night during the show's action-packed finale. Former Glee star Amber Riley took home the prize after she was unmasked as the celebrity behind Harp. The singer broke down in tears in her mask as she...
digitalspy.com
Joe Pesci reveals Home Alone stunt that went wrong
Home Alone star Joe Pesci has revealed how a stunt gone wrong while filming the Christmas classic led to him sustaining series burns. In an interview with People for the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (yes, it really has been that long), Pesci revealed he was injured while filming the scene which sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister set his character's hat on fire.
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
"Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absolutely Action-Packed
"I've come to believe it's not so much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Cocaine Bear arrives online
The first trailer for the aptly-named Cocaine Bear has arrived, and it looks as incredible as it sounds. The "character-driven thriller" is actually based on a true story from 1985 of a bear that consumed multiple bags of cocaine that it found after a smuggler ditched them while parachuting out of a plane.
digitalspy.com
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 20
Maocolm Vaughan - St. Therese of the Roses (1957) Frank Ifield - Lovesick Blues (1962) The Foundations - Build Me Up Buttercup (1968) Alvin Stardust - My Coo-Ca-Choo (1973) Renee and Renato - Save Your Love (1982) 13%. 3 votes. Erasure - Sometimes (1983) 30%. 7 votes. Janet Jackson -...
digitalspy.com
Which songs/themes have been overused or underused on Strictly?
Since it often comes up, which songs and themes do you think are overused and are there any underused?. In terms of overused, The Lion King has been overused just this series - personally, I don’t want to see a movie repeated in musicals, and they should’ve definitely thought of something that didn’t screw Richie over.
digitalspy.com
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
‘Alaska Daily’: 3 Shows to Watch During the Long Hiatus
Sadly, 'Alaska Daily' is going on a long hiatus this winter, but we've put together a list of shows for fans to watch while they wait for the ABC series to return.
digitalspy.com
why does my freesat box need a re-tune every time its turned on?
After that I get no audio but do get pictures,then if I go to audio settings I get the audio. MY main thought would be - why didn't you mention what box you have?. Sorry it says ARRIS on its bottom.
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
digitalspy.com
Top Of The Pops: Review Of 2022 - BBC Two
"Top Of The Pops returns for a Christmas special hosted by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders. The special will take a look back over the last 12 months delving into Pop music’s biggest stories and showcasing performances from some of the hottest artists of 2022." It...
digitalspy.com
EE- What are some times when soaps sent out a bad message to the audience
For a missing person, can’t remember what soap it might of been eastenders or neighbours but the line “Police won’t do anything unless they’ve been missing for 24 hours” was very incorrect. Posts: 4,854. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 01/12/22 - 15:53 #2. Corrie are sending...
digitalspy.com
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Ricky Butcher return storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. Ricky Butcher has returned to EastEnders in new scenes. Veteran cast member Sid Owen kicked off his latest short stint in the BBC One soap in a double bill on Thursday (December 1), as Ricky arrived in Walford to check on sister Janine. Janine had been spiralling...
digitalspy.com
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022
The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Zoe Saldaña says franchise movies made her feel "stuck"
Marvel star Zoe Saldaña has admitted that doing franchise movies has made her feel "stuck". The actress has famously appeared in some of the biggest franchises ever over the past decade plus, including Gamora in the MCU, Neytiri in Avatar and Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek movies. However,...
digitalspy.com
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
Comments / 0