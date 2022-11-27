This Wear OS smartwatch has no business being this cheap

When it comes to Wear OS, one of the downsides is that there isn't really a selection of affordable smartwatches. When Mobvoi set out to give us one with the TicWatch E3, it was still a little pricey, although still cheaper than many models out there. But now, the watch has fallen to a new low at just $139 during Cyber Monday .

There's a lot to like about the TicWatch E3 . While it's not as premium as our favorite Wear OS watches, it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 and has 1GB of RAM, allowing the device to run very smoothly. It also has 8GB of storage for apps and playlists, in addition to NFC for mobile payments using Google Wallet .

Mobvoi TicWatch E3: $199 $139 at Amazon

The TicWatch E3 is a great Wear OS watch for first-timers, thanks to its low price, great battery life, and various health and fitness features. Plus, it's set to receive the new Wear OS 3 upgrade. View Deal

One of the great things about the Wear OS TicWatch smartwatches is the suite of apps they come with courtesy of Mobvoi. They include apps like TicHealth, TicSleep, and TicOxygen to give users an overview of their health with features like automatic sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and much more. There is also automatic workout detection for certain activities, and the TicExercise app lets you track various workouts.

The watch is also incredibly light and has excellent battery life, often lasting a day or more on a single charge, based on your activity. And best of all, the watch is expected to receive the Wear OS 3 update, which should improve the experience and performance.

Of course, if you're looking for something more premium, there are plenty of Cyber Monday smartwatch deals on devices like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with its three-day battery life.