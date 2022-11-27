Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This West Michigan Businessman Made A $100,000 Donation To The Jamestown Library
There are updates about the Patmos Library in Jamestown. If you recognize the name, it is due to all of the news coverage since they lost their funding because of their millage. There was controversy after community members wanted to get rid of certain books that have queer relationships, such...
300 miniature buildings, dozen Christmas trees, 16,000 lights: Historic inn decorated for holidays
HOLLAND, MI — Tucked away in the closets of the Dutch Colonial Inn in Holland is an extensive Christmas village, all in miniature. The village, made up of over 300 Department 56 Snow Village buildings, takes bed and breakfast owners Bob and Pat Elenbaas over a month to set up.
Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert
With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.
Muskegon residents invited to event exploring how police can build trust with communities
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Muskegon area residents are being invited to an event on Saturday, Dec. 3 focused on exploring how local police can build trust with the communities they serve. The event, “Fostering Trust: A Conversation on Police Training and Mental Health,” will be led by Prison Fellowship, a...
townbroadcast.com
Martin’s food wagon won’t be available this Saturday
The Martin Area Resource Center food wagon will not be available to the public this coming Saturday, Dec. 3. A spokesperson said food service staff and volunteers have commitments to the local parade and Christmas celebration. The food wagon will be back in service Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1445 10th...
Fox17
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is officially ringing in the holiday season this weekend. There are a bunch of fun holiday events going on around downtown, starting Friday night with the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Park’s Circle. That’s scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Cheap Eats: B.C. Pizza’s weekday lunch buffet offers unlimited pie, salad at value price
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- What’s better than pizza?. All you can eat pizza of course. Fortunately for Grand Rapids residents, there’s a place where you can do just that. It may be easy to miss B.C. Pizza’s Grand Rapids location, which tucked away in the corner of Edison Plaza off Lake Michigan Drive on the west side of the city.
Family of Saugatuck man desperately seeking partial liver donation
HOLLAND, Mich — It's a busy day at Fellinlove Farm in Laketown Township. The sun is slowly melting the snow. There is laughter in the crisp country air as humans bond with horses, goats, pigs, cats, and more. Everything feels almost perfect. But there's one thing missing at the...
Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting rescheduled, holiday parade canceled
HUDSONVILLE, MI — The Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting ceremony is rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 but the holiday parade has been canceled. Originally, the tree lighting and parade were scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, but had to be canceled due a snowstorm. Officials say even thought the parade won’t...
'Never a dull moment': Lowell family of 9 starts vending company
The Mebert's worked so well together, they realized this unexpected path in life was one they were meant to travel after all. But what if they were meant to do more?
Covered bridge with holiday lights adds to festive feeling for Kent County village’s event
ADA, MI — The Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys festival returns to Ada this week with a covered bridge lighting, Christmas carolers and other family friendly activities. Jon Conkling, committee chair for the Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys festival, said a highlight of the event is the lighting of the covered bridge.
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
Extended-hours preschool will break ground in more ways than one
Gentex will soon be able to offer childcare as one of the benefits to employment-- and not just for first shifters.
Residents of Marvin Gardens living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People at a Lansing apartment complex say they’ve had enough. Their homes are infested with roaches and the entire complex is a mess. People at Marvin Gardens in Lansing say they are living in conditions that no one should, with bugs climbing out of refrigerators and cabinets, no locks on any […]
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins Main Street Bakery video airs Friday
The America’s Best Restaurants video episode featuring the Main Street Bakery in Hopkins has been completed and it will air on Friday, Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the eatery said, “We are excited to share with everyone! Be sure to tune in when it premieres on Dec 2nd! If you’re new here, here’s a little about us: Bakery in Hopkins specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cakes and more!”
townbroadcast.com
Service Saturday for former Wayland man Eric Rader
Eric Scott Rader, age 56, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, Nov. 27, beside a crackling fire at his Delton home, with family near. He endured a short, but mighty fight with pancreatic cancer. Eric spent more than 30 years working in tool and die as a CNC machinist and programmer....
Some Bunny Need Love! Will You Open Your Home?
Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets--and what Lola wants is a furever home for the holidays! This buttery soft bun is a beautiful rex mix, and at just 1 year old, she’s got lots of years to spend with you!. Her foster mom says "Y'all know those candies sour patch...
Avoid being a victim of package theft this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Thomas was expecting a package to arrive at his Grand Rapids home this week. On his security video, he saw Amazon drop off the package. However, a few minutes later, he also saw a person steal both his package and his neighbor's right off his porch. Thomas and his neighbors were not home at the time.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Comments / 0