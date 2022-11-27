ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 WBCKFM

Kellogg Community College Offers Free Christmas Concert

With the early snowfall, accompanied by increasing grey skies with nippy temperatures, the holiday spirit is building in southwest Michigan. Folks are beginning to dig through their DVD collections to find that dusty copy of White Christmas, Holiday Inn or It’s A Wonderful Life. To lighten the mood, A Christmas Story or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation are traditional favorites. Another holiday tradition is trudging off to the local elementary school to watch one of your kids perform in the holiday band concert. Being involved in the band concert wasn’t one of my favorite things in life as a kid. In fact, I dreaded it. I was always last chair in the coronet section and performing in front of a live audience sent chills down my spine. I usually faked playing my horn, trying to appear concentrated on my sheet music, but I don’t think it fooled the band instructor. However, they probably were grateful for my ploy, which made for a better band performance.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin’s food wagon won’t be available this Saturday

The Martin Area Resource Center food wagon will not be available to the public this coming Saturday, Dec. 3. A spokesperson said food service staff and volunteers have commitments to the local parade and Christmas celebration. The food wagon will be back in service Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1445 10th...
MARTIN, MI
Fox17

West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Residents of Marvin Gardens living in unsafe, unsanitary conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People at a Lansing apartment complex say they’ve had enough. Their homes are infested with roaches and the entire complex is a mess. People at Marvin Gardens in Lansing say they are living in conditions that no one should, with bugs climbing out of refrigerators and cabinets, no locks on any […]
LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins Main Street Bakery video airs Friday

The America’s Best Restaurants video episode featuring the Main Street Bakery in Hopkins has been completed and it will air on Friday, Dec. 2. A spokesperson for the eatery said, “We are excited to share with everyone! Be sure to tune in when it premieres on Dec 2nd! If you’re new here, here’s a little about us: Bakery in Hopkins specializing in fresh, from scratch items such as doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cakes and more!”
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Service Saturday for former Wayland man Eric Rader

Eric Scott Rader, age 56, formerly of Wayland, died Sunday, Nov. 27, beside a crackling fire at his Delton home, with family near. He endured a short, but mighty fight with pancreatic cancer. Eric spent more than 30 years working in tool and die as a CNC machinist and programmer....
WAYLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Avoid being a victim of package theft this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Thomas was expecting a package to arrive at his Grand Rapids home this week. On his security video, he saw Amazon drop off the package. However, a few minutes later, he also saw a person steal both his package and his neighbor's right off his porch. Thomas and his neighbors were not home at the time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy