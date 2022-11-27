A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.

1 DAY AGO