ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR PRIOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a prior alleged menacing incident, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 9:00 p.m. an officer located a pickup owned by the suspect at a business in the 2000 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The officer knew that probable cause existed to arrest the 32-year old for menacing.
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR VIOLATING NO CONTACT ORDER
A transient was jailed for violating a no contact order by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. A DCSO report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 400 block of South Main Street in Canyonville. The deputy noticed a female sitting in the passenger seat and knew there was a no contact order between the woman and the driver, with the driver listed as the respondent.
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER ALLEGED ASSAULT
One man was jailed while another was cited following an alleged incident Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:00 p.m. 43-year old William Ward, described as a transient, was allegedly under the influence and started a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of D. Lee Lane in the Myrtle Creek Area.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged criminal mischief following an incident Tuesday morning. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers contacted the 47-year old after she was called in for damaging the vehicle of an employee of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The suspect said she wasn’t sure why she damaged the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN ON MULTIPLE WARRANTS
Sutherlin Police jailed a man on warrants, following a traffic stop late Saturday. An SPD report said just before 12:00 a.m. Sunday an officer conducted a stop on a pickup in the 200 block of West Central Avenue. 20-year old Elli Moore was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Douglas County Circuit Court, one misdemeanor warrant out of Cottage Grove Municipal Court and a PC Affidavit for an SPD case.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY GETTING INTO SOMEONE ELSE’S VEHICLE
A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.
Douglas County couple sentenced to federal prison for drug-related crimes
DRUG DEALING HUSBAND AND WIFE SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Drug dealing Oregon couple sentenced to prison following deadly fentanyl overdose
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
MAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
A Drain man was jailed on weapons charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 12:00 p.m. a deputy assisted Lane County Parole and Probation in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in Drain. The 33-year old was allegedly found in possession of two firearms at his residence. He was taken into custody for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
Man sentenced to year of probation for prison contraband conviction
A town of Cortlandville man was sentenced to a year of probation following his conviction of first-degree promotion of prison contraband (a Class-E Felony) in Cortland County Court on Monday. This stemmed from an arrest in September of last year that included a plethora of charges. The original prison contraband...
Oregon Husband And Wife Sentenced After Man Overdoses And Dies From Their Dope
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged burglary on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Southeast Pine Street after a caller said there was a woman lying on a couch who did not belong there. The suspect was identified as Ngitchob Rengull. The 31-year old allegedly caused extensive damage to the house and had stolen several items from inside. Rengull was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
CALIFORNIA DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL DRIVER AFTER ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a driver after an alleged DUII accident Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:45 p.m. a driver was waiting at a southbound red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a vehicle driving backwards towards his vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one, and the driver who caused the wreck pulled into the parking lot of a business.
