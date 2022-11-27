ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikToker Went To Major Lengths To Secure Taylor Swift Tickets After Ticketmaster Brouhaha

By Megan Behnke
 4 days ago

The Taylor Swift/Ticketmaster situation affected quite a few people, to say the least and, at present, it seems like fans will literally do anything to see the celebrated artist on tour next year. In the aftermath of the general sale of Swift’s Eras Tour getting squashed by Ticketmaster due to the high demand, some people are going above and beyond to try to score at least one ticket for her first tour in the post-COVID era. Now, one TikToker has gone viral for the way in which she was able to secure her seats (and you have to give her props for being so resourceful).

Tattoo artist Heather Pendlington was desperate to see Taylor Swift live and went as far as to ask for a trade on TikTok : a free sleeve for a free ticket. It didn’t take long for people to respond, and she happily posted a video that showed her holding her ticket for the Eras Tour. See just how pleased Pendlington is in the video down below:

You gotta do what you gotta do, and, in this case, it simply took was the offer of a tattoo sleeve. Who says that bartering doesn't still exist in this economy? Honestly, it’s not surprising to see what fans are willing to do to get tickets, especially since it’s unclear as to whether more will be released for this tour in the immediate future.

The Ticketmaster debacle is ongoing, and the drama doesn't seem to be slowing down much. Most recently, Taylor Swift’s ticket promoter pointed the finger at the massive ticketing company, saying that its reported exclusive deals with venues contributed to the situation. The situation itself saw the site crash, and prospective buyers were left waiting in the queue for hours. By the end of it, they either didn’t get tickets or were bumped to the back just before they were able to purchase them. Fans shared frustrated, and hilarious, thoughts about the company afterwards. Ticketmaster has since apologized for not anticipating the high demand, but Swifties have still been as upset as ever .

Even prior to the Ticketmaster situation, the Eras Tour was causing stress for fans when it came to scheduling. The concert dates even started to wreak havoc on future brides' plans , as their weddings just so happened to be on the same day that Swift was in their city. And you can bet that a number of them were more than willing to shift things in order to make it to a concert.

In addition to the tour, Swifties have a lot to look forward to from Taylor Swift . Because she doesn't have access to her master recordings of her first six albums, the star has been re-recording her past work, and it's possible that even more remasters could be on the way soon. All the while, Midnights has been breaking records . Many will surely be hoping to hear the songs from that album and more during the Eras Tour, if they can can get tickets, of course. I will say that if you're still trying to get them and you just happen to be a tattoo artist, you may want to consider taking a page out of Heather Pendlington's book and offering your services as part of an exchange.

