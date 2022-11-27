Some of the region’s biggest resi developers are walking away from North Texas land deals — a major turning point for the booming market. D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, last quarter wrote off $34 million in costs related to land and home-lot contracts it terminated or expects to terminate, the Dallas Morning News reported. The Arlington-based company experienced a 15 percent year-over-year decrease in sales orders during that time. On top of that, its cancellation rate went from 24 to 32 percent between the second and third quarters of this year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO