Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Related
therealdeal.com
Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building
A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
therealdeal.com
Developers struggle for scarce capital in West Oakland
Plan it, and the money will follow. Except in West Oakland. Investors are skirting big West Oakland projects in favor of places such as Uptown Oakland and Emeryville, the San Francisco Business Times reported. While Bay Area developers see West Oakland as ripe for approved projects, investors have been loath...
therealdeal.com
Independence Realty Trust expands Texas portfolio $56M
Independence Realty Trust continues to bet big on Texas by committing $56 million across two joint venture multifamily investments, including its first deal in Austin. The publicly traded REIT is investing $30 million into a 378-unit community being constructed at Lakeline Station in North Austin. The multifamily complex is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, according to an Independence Realty investor presentation.
therealdeal.com
Three major projects approved for Downtown San Jose
Three local developers received a green light to build three large projects with more than 900 homes and thousands of square feet of offices in Downtown San Jose. The City Council has approved the Icon and Echo office and apartment towers at 147 East Santa Clara Street; the Orchard Residential tower at 409 South Second Street; and the SuZaCo office and dining tower at 130-150 East Santa Clara Street and 17 South Fourth Street, the San Jose Mercury News reported.
therealdeal.com
Palo Alto grapples with state housing goal on deadline
The good news for Palo Alto: A plan to build 6,000 new homes, including nearly 2,500 affordable units. The bad news: Without state cash, it’s unlikely they’ll be built. The Silicon Valley city has approved its draft Housing Element, paving the way for a December submission to the state, Palo Alto Online reported.
therealdeal.com
Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management investigated by NY attorney general
Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management is under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James over its use of tenants’ security deposits. The probe is exploring whether All Year Management moved tenant deposits to other entities, according to filings in bankruptcy court. Under New York law, landlords are required to secure deposits in separate accounts so they are not commingled.
therealdeal.com
Mary Frances Burleson dies at 87
Mary Frances Burleson, the long-time CEO of Ebby Halliday Companies, died of natural causes on Sunday morning at 87, the Dallas Morning News reports. Burleson began her career making $2.50 an hour as a part-time secretary for Ebby Halliday in 1958. It was the beginning of a 60-year partnership and friendship with the famed First Lady of Texas real estate.
therealdeal.com
Fremont residential project approved … with questions
Menlo Park-based SPSD Developers plans to build an 88-foot tall apartment in Fremont, according to public records. While the Planning Commission unanimously approved the project, commissioners questioned why the development features large apartments rather than more and smaller units. The project located on 3411 Capitol Avenue will span 260,440 square...
therealdeal.com
Gov. Yimby? Hochul promises housing blitz next year
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is ready for a fight. Hochul promised to unveil a “bold and audacious” housing agenda next month. She did not provide details, saying she will unveil them at her State of the State speech. But Hochul made clear that she views the next...
therealdeal.com
North Texas’ biggest builders freeze land acquisitions
Some of the region’s biggest resi developers are walking away from North Texas land deals — a major turning point for the booming market. D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, last quarter wrote off $34 million in costs related to land and home-lot contracts it terminated or expects to terminate, the Dallas Morning News reported. The Arlington-based company experienced a 15 percent year-over-year decrease in sales orders during that time. On top of that, its cancellation rate went from 24 to 32 percent between the second and third quarters of this year.
Comments / 0