ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Former health secretary Matt Hancock voted off to finish third

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qp68L_0jPHYiNg00

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was the latest to be voted out of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 jungle, finishing third overall.

Mr Hancock's appearance on the show has been the subject of much controversy amongst constituents, fellow MPs and the wider general public.

Mr Hancock entered the jungle as a surprise 'late appearance', alongside comedian Seann Walsh .

This left ex-Lioness Jill Scott and actor Owen Warner left to battle it out to become king or queen of the jungle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Independent

950K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy