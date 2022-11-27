Read full article on original website
Related
Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes
Following cancer surgery, Medicare Advantage patients are less likely to survive than people covered by traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage enrollees have more limited options for doctors and hospitals, so are less likely to be treated at a top facility. Prior authorization requirements also delay treatment for Medicare Advantage patients. MONDAY,...
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack is diagnosed with cancer four hours later
A woman was diagnosed with rare cancer just four hours after thinking she was suffering a heart attack while watching Snow Patrol at a music festival. Errin Shaw, 30, was visiting TRNSMT in Glasgow last year when she felt such intense agony that she assumed she had been stabbed.
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
cgtlive.com
Shebli Atrash, MD, on BCMA-Directed Therapy Options for Multiple Myeloma
Shebli Atrash, MD, discussed the current landscape of available BCMA-directed therapies for treating multiple myeloma. This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. BCMA is a relatively new therapeutic target for multiple myeloma treatments. In 2020, the FDA approved Belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep), the first BCMA-directed therapy approved by the...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Weight Loss Surgery Help with Hypothyroidism?
Hypothyroidism, also called underactive thyroid, controls metabolism, which is how the body uses energy from food. When thyroid function is compromised, it can affect:. Hypothyroidism can make you feel sluggish, and if your body isn’t using food efficiently, it can lead to weight gain and obesity. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines obesity as a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, with “obesity class III” or “extreme obesity” characterized as a BMI of 40 or more.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
MedicineNet.com
Is Myeloproliferative Disorder Considered Cancer?
Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood cancers that are caused by mutations in the bone marrow stem cells. The mutations cause excess production of any combination of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. What are myeloproliferative disorders?. Myeloproliferative disorders are rare blood and bone marrow cancers. To understand what...
cohaitungchi.com
A Holistic Approach to Thyroid Disease
The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located just below the surface of the skin in the front of the neck. If you place your fingers on the front of your neck, you can feel the thyroid move up and down each time you swallow. The thyroid is responsible for making...
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
cohaitungchi.com
Thyroid Disease Symptoms May Surprise You
If you’re like most people in Goodyear, you’ve heard of the thyroid and might even know somebody with a disorder, but the sheer number and variety of possible symptoms associated with thyroid disease will probably surprise you. It surprises us — and we’re the experts!. Getting...
MedicalXpress
A breakthrough in bacterial vaginosis treatment for women's health
The human microbiome has been a hot topic over the last decade, with research pointing to disrupted bacterial communities as culprits for a host of maladies including irritable bowel syndrome, eczema, and autoimmune diseases. Most studies have focused on the microbiome within the human gut, but there is growing recognition that another oft-ignored bacterial community deserves equal attention—that found in the vagina.
Comments / 0