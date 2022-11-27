ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former LA Rams star Odell Beckham taken off plane in Miami

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we41C_0jPHXFwW00

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (aircraft crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident.

“As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” the statement said.

American Airlines representative Alfredo Garduno confirmed that flight 1228, bound for Los Angeles , returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”

Other passengers re-boarded and the flight departed later for Los Angeles, Garduno said. He did not immediately respond to questions about how many passengers were on the flight.

A Twitter post attributed to Beckham appeared to refer to the incident, saying, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,” and adding with a misspelling that he had “seen it alll.”

Police said Beckham “was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Sierra did not immediately respond to questions about whether Beckham had been arrested or was cited for a criminal offense.

Beckham, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who has been a free agent since helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February. He caught a touchdown pass before tearing a knee ligament in that 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham has been reported to be near a return to the league and the Dallas Cowboys have said they want to sign him.

Several other teams are expected to pursue Beckham, who had been at the center of controversy in previous stops with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

The Independent

950K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy