Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 13

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Buffalo Bills (33 percent rostered)

You may be surprised to learn that, in the Bills' 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, Buffalo's leading receiver was none other than Isaiah McKenzie. The slot receiver converted 10 targets (second on the team behind Stefon Diggs' 15) into six catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rush attempts.

We know that the Josh Allen-Diggs connection won't be hindered, and Gabe Davis has proven himself a big-play threat, but McKenzie's performance in Week 12 was interesting when you consider that Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury. It's possible that Allen is compensating while healing and throwing more short and intermediate passes — which is where McKenzie can excel.

The Bills have some important divisional games coming up, meaning all hands on deck. McKenzie represents a high-upside FLEX play in any league with points tied to receptions.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 percent rostered)

Jaguars starting running back Travis Etienne left the game against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury. While he returned to the sideline, he found himself watching as Hasty showed out. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards, but his biggest impact came in the passing game.

Hasty converted all four of his targets into 66 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if Etienne will need to miss time, but regardless, it's stashing season. Viable, talented backup running backs should be rostered in virtually every league for moments like these. Hasty appears to be one of them at this point — and he's barely rostered. Go get him.

Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings

What a turnaround it's been for Tua Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. From a question mark entering the NFL and fantasy seasons to undefeated when he starts (and finishes) the game, Tagovailoa is leading a Miami team that's won five games in a row, sits atop the AFC East and ranks up there with the best there is on offense.
Action News Jax

Trevor Lawrence pulls off epic comeback win over Ravens with electric two-minute drive

Trevor Lawrence has finally arrived. The 2021 first-overall pick executed a near-perfect two-minute drive to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27. He completed 7-of-9 passes for 91 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion pass to give the Jacksonville Jaguars the lead with seconds left on the clock. Even more impressive, perhaps, is Lawrence did all of this without any timeouts left and after he took a sack early in the drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Week 13's biggest potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted or added in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 13. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 13.
Action News Jax

Beasts of East: All 8 NFL teams in East divisions above .500

Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go. Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia (10-1), Dallas (8-3) and the Giants (7-4) with winning records, giving the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Report: UAB to hire ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer, currently a high school coach, as next head coach

UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The Blazers are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run their program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal reportedly hasn't been finalized, but is expected to come to terms in the next few days.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
