Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Krispy Kreme Offers a Dozen Donuts for $2 on Cyber Monday

The difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday is basically negligible at this point. There aren’t door-front fights at Best Buy anymore, and Cyber Monday deals aren’t limited to cool new technologies like Google Glass. But Krispy Kreme isn’t entirely shaking off the slight differences between two of...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

