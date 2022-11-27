Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Gallatin Gateway structure fire caused by electrical issue
Fire marshals confirm a structure fire at Gallatin Gateway was caused by an accidental electrical issue. The fire was reported on Sunday. The Bozeman Fire Department and other agencies were called to the scene. Gallatin Gateway Fire Department officials say the investigation has been turned over to the Montana Fire...
NBCMontana
Gianforte, local officials discuss public safety in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Public safety was the focus of a roundtable discussion on Wednesday in Bozeman. Gov. Greg Gianforte hosted talks with local officials, law enforcement and treatment providers to discuss the continued crackdown on drug dealers and increasing access to sobriety services. Earlier this year, the governor hosted...
NBCMontana
Montana Highway Patrol holds memorial ceremony
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol and the Office of the Attorney General are holding a memorial ceremony for Trooper David DeLaittre and others who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 1. The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at Trooper David DeLaittre Memorial Park...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to kitchen fire in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire in a multi family residence around 4:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Water Lily in Bozeman. Bozeman E2 arrived around 4:56 p.m. followed by Truck 3, battalion 1 and Engine 1. Firefighters from Engine 2...
bozemanmagazine.com
Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek
That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
NBCMontana
Bridger Bowl set to open next week
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Workers at Bridger Bowl announced the ski area will officially open Dec. 9. Crews are busy preparing for the big day using snowcats to make sure all the grooming is finished on time, while ski patrol is setting up the hill. With the fresh snowfall and...
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart
If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?
Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Snow continues to impact travel
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region through 11 AM Thursday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region through 11AM Friday. Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Health showcases new psychiatric care area
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health showcased its new psychiatric emergency services area on Wednesday. It is designed for a new level of care, offering a calming and therapeutic environment for patients. The area is adjacent to the emergency department at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. Bozeman Health officials...
NBCMontana
Montana's Teacher of the Year honored in nation's Capitol
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Teacher of the Year is being honored in Washington, D.C. Senator Steve Daines met with Catherine Matthews from Hyalite Elementary School in Bozeman. Senator Jon Tester also met with Matthews. Over the past 20 years, Ms. Matthews has impacted countless Montana students serving as a...
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
NBCMontana
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
NBCMontana
Bozeman church looks to expand
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Resurrection Parish in Bozeman has plans to expand its current building after doubling in size over the last five years. The catholic parish has $1.6 million to date for its $4 million expansion project. The church congregation includes over 600 families, two times the number it...
Bozeman Health announces opening of Psychiatric Emergency Services area
Bozeman Health announced Wednesday that its new Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) area will open to patients on Monday, Dec. 5.
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana
Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
NBCMontana
FCS playoff committee chair addresses MSU's seeding, UM's bid
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Questions linger over Selection Sunday, Montana State's seeding and Montana’s first-round home game. NBC Montana had a chance to ask FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax a list of questions on MSU’s questionable seeding at No. 4 instead of No. 3, which is what the team was previously ranked.
NBCMontana
Meth trafficker sentenced to 6 years in prison
MISSOULA, MT — A California man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officials found roughly a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Livingston. Michael Romie Cervantes, 48, of Fresno, California, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised...
