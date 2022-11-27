Drew Barrymore has confirmed that she is dating again after being single for six years. The Charlie’s Angels star opened up about her love life to guest Whoopi Goldberg on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.“The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?” Barrymore asked Goldberg, before stating, “I am.”“Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone,” the TV host added.Goldberg replied that she wasn’t currently on the dating scene, but offered some advice to...

50 MINUTES AGO