saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 5 reasons the Dawgs will win the SEC Championship
On Saturday, Georgia will line up against LSU in the SEC Championship Game. It is a matchup, perhaps, that few expected earlier in the season. Alabama was far and away the favorite in the SEC West. Ole Miss, maybe, could make a run. LSU, though? With a new coach sporting a new southern accent?
3 reasons Georgia football will not leave Atlanta empty-handed
Georgia football takes on LSU in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, and unlike the 2021 squad, this group won’t leave Atlanta without the trophy on the bus. This team got a rude awakening last year and now knows it cannot overlook the SEC Championship opponent. At the same time, this year’s opponent is one of the final squad’s on the Dawgs’ revenge tour list.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
The calendar has turned to December, and it’s time to crown the champion of college football’s top conference. The 2022 SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET, CBS) features No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU facing off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saturday’s showdown is a rematch from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 reasons LSU will win its most unlikely SEC title
LSU has been to the SEC Championship Game 6 previous times. Four of the games have come against Georgia. The Tigers have won 3 of those, but their only loss in the title game came against the Bulldogs (34-14 in 2005). No. 14 LSU and No. 1 Georgia meet in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn loses commitment from 4-star 2023 receiver out of Georgia
Auburn is undergoing some major changes this offseason as Hugh Freeze takes over the reins of the program. That will understandably lead to some shakeups on the recruiting trails, too, and on Thursday morning, a 4-star WR in the class of 2023 left the Tigers’ class. As you can...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Tech sophomore wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ATLANTA - A Georgia Tech student won big last night in the final round of "Wheel of Fortune." Quincy Howard had already won over $37,000 when he was going in the bonus round. With his mother and father there to cheer him on, Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D - putting a bunch of correct spots on the board.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson
ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Family of Clayton County basketball player who died after workout gets record settlement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Clayton County basketball player who died after participating in workout drills during extreme heat reached a record settlement with the school district. Imani Bell’s family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Clayton County Schools. Attorneys for the Bell family says...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties
ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of northwest Georgia. Other areas are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.
