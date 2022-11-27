Small Business Saturday takes Royal Oak 01:24

(CBS DETROIT) - On the heels of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday expands on the support businesses receive around the holiday season.

Jenny Carney, co- founder of Sidetrack Bookshop is just one downtown Royal Oak business that took part in Small Business Saturday. Carney and her wife, Jen Brown are taking part in their first Small Business Saturday after opening their doors in May of 2022.

"We're just so excited to be a part of it," Carney said.

Dozens of businesses took part in the action and the city of Royal Oak offered incentives in the form of a shopping passport to encourage shoppers to take to the local stores and shops.

"The economic outlook is uncertain.. our push is to support small business that's two out of every three jobs is brought to you by small businesses in our communities," says Daniel Hill, Downtown Manager for the city of Royal Oak.

Hill says it's all about the impact this makes on the retailer because everybody wins when you shop local.

"Every time they make a sale its an impact to their lives, so every time we run a program like this, it reflects on this as well. This is their livelihood, they put their passion and their all into these businesses, so I'm honored to work alongside them and run programs like this," says Hill.

"In their first holiday season, Carney and Brown are excited to be a part of the "Ma and Pa" or what Carney calls "Ma and Ma" comradery that is a local business in Royal Oak.

"It's been a whirlwind, and it's just like a whirlwind of joy. The response from the community has been amazing," Carney said.